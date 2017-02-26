5K Race to Benefit Frostburg City Police Seeks Runners, 40 Volunteers

The first annual Fifty Shades 5K Charity Race benefitting Frostburg City Police Department is being held on Saturday, April 8 in the city of Frostburg. Sponsored by the Fifty Shades of Frostburg Group and organized by Rachel Sooy, the idea behind the race is to raise funds that will benefit the Frostburg community while boosting tourism during the spring season.

“They give their lives for ALL of us, every day. Running for them is the least we can do to repay them,” Sooy said when asked why students should sign up to run or volunteer. “Besides, who doesn’t love Frostburg in the spring? It’s beautiful!” she added.

Sooy is actively seeking both runners and volunteers for the inaugural event starting and finishing at 252 Center Street. In order to make the event a success, Sooy needs as many runners as possible and at least 40 volunteers. Runners must be 18 years of age, but volunteers may be 14 years and older. The $30 cost to participate in the race includes a t-shirt, with all additional funds going to Frostburg City Police. Those interested in signing up to race or volunteer should visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Frostburg/FiftyShades5k. Registration for the race begins at 9 a.m., with a start time of 10 a.m.

Fifty Shades of Frostburg is a group comprised of alumni, current students, and residents with ties to both the city of Frostburg and the University. The group has active members all over the country, as well as the local MD, DC, VA, WV area.