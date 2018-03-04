A New Month, A New Start

Time

Don’t you worry son

I don’t know if I can make it.

Head up, shake the rust off,

I’m not good enough.

Did you not hear me, you got time

Time flies by without a care

Time don’t care, but time ain’t never stop

How can I be happy?

You still got time. Time to heal,

Time to love, to grow, and time to flow.

How long do I got?

Nobody knows for sure, but why wait.

Don’t stop for something,

Cause time ain’t never stop nothing.

One Night

Feel the vibrant light

The ecstasy through the night.

The heat would bake you alive,

But your body thrives.

The motion of beat,

The steps from your feet, a wonderous treat

You pause to the group,

They wonder what’s next.

The stop and go flow,

The moment from the left to right.

Spinning like Michael,

(He would be proud)

A whole person, even if only for the night,

Showmen, the flow man,

No hiding like a trojan.

A flip and drop back

That’s how you pop back.

Show’em what you got

Take the number one spot.