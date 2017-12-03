Avengers: Infinity War Trailer Discussion

On Nov. 29, Marvel released the Infinity War Trailer which shows the culmination of over 20 films that started with the very first Iron Man all the way back in 2008 and has been leading up to Thanos gaining the Infinity Gauntlet and tracking down all six Infinity gems.

The trailer starts off with a voice over with the different characters talking about why the Avengers were created in the first place, while sampling the musical score that was used in the very first Avengers movie. The trailer then cuts to the inside of Kamar-Taj where Dr. Strange, Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, and Wong are standing while there is a voice over of Thanos saying, “in time, you will know what it’s like to lose.” Then we are shown Peter Parker on a school bus when his “spider sense” starts tingling, and we see that there is a mechanical circle devise which could end up being how Thanos gets to Earth. We are then shown Tony Stark with his band of heroes looking out into the distance and immediately are shown Loki holding the Tesseract looking beyond.

Next, Thanos appears from a cloud of smoke looking menacing with a transition into Spiderman in the Iron Spider costume that was teased at the end of Spiderman: Homecoming. Then, we are shown that The Avengers are split up into two sections– Captain America and his friends from Civil War and the side of Tony Stark with the addition of Dr. Strange fighting Thanos from two sides. Next someone attempts to get the mind stone out of Vision, which transitions into the very next shot of Thanos putting a blue stone into the Gauntlet, meaning Thanos has at least two infinity stones. This leads into the Avengers getting beat up by Thanos and attempting to fight back. The trailer then cuts to the logo, which leads the audience to believe that the trailer is over. However, Thor is shown with the Guardians of the Galaxy, asking the Guardians who they are.

Avengers Infinity War is set to release on May 4 2,018. This film is not yet rated.