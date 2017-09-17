Ben Franklin Comes to Frostburg for Constitution Day

Frostburg State University is set to celebrate the 230th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Monday, Sept. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lewis J. Ort Library.

Benjamin Franklin, founding father and original signer of the Constitution, will be represented at the Ort Library event by an actor. Participants of the event will receive complimentary, hand-sized copies of the Constitution, along with a copy of The U.S. Constitution and Fascinating Facts About It. Constitution crossword puzzles and a Constitution Day display will also be available on the fourth floor of the library.

The U.S Constitution was drafted on Sept. 17, 1787 and was ratified on June 21, 1788. The Constitution became the supreme law of the land, engineered to balance the powers of government and to protect the rights of the people.

For more campus events like Constitution Day, visit the Frostburg Events Calendar at events.frostburg.edu.

