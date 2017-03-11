The Bittersweet Arts Magazine is in the works to be published at the end of the Spring 2017 semester.

This year’s theme is modern punk. Editor-in-chief “J” Gourdin explained that this literary arts magazine has been around for a long time, but it has always been archived in the library instead of the approach they are taking this year. The Bittersweet staff is going to have a print edition as well as an online edition. They believe that this will help engage students more.

In the past, the magazine has been there to illustrate student experiences through art. This year, the magazine is going to look at art more abstractly and include fashion, music, theater, etc.

The talented staff of Bittersweet Arts Magazine includes editor-in-chief, “J” Gourdin; assistant editor, Marcus Williams; poetry editor and creative director, Ashley Heath; prose editor, Kate Sime; and promotions and events chair, Havanna Goines.

If you are interested in submitting any material for the magazine please contact “J” Gourdin.