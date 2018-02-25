Black Panther Breaks Deadpool Box Office Sales Record

Marvel fans have been anxiously waiting for “Black Panther” to come out since it was announced. When they got the official release date, they marked it down in their calendars and counted down the days. In the movie, fans come to find out that T’Challa is returning to his remote African Kingdom to assume his throne. An old enemy comes back to mettle and T’Challa’s leadership skills are put to the test, putting his kingdom’s fate at risk.

Opening weekend sales were estimated around $200 million for the U.S. opening weekend. The Thursday night opening made $25.2 million, breaking the record “Deadpool” had set back in 2016. As critical and cultural acclaim for the film has risen staggeringly since its release, “Black Panther” has continued to dominate at the box office. The film grossed $108 million on its second weekend in North America, and globally it has brought in over $700 million dollars in the first two weekends since its release. That means that in its first twelve days, “Black Panther” has brought in over 90 percent of what “Guardians of the Galaxy” did in its entire five-month theatrical run.

“Black Panther” is now being shown in theaters.