Bobcats Earn Recognition Following Stellar Basketball Seasons

Following their respective 2016-2017 seasons, players from both Frostburg State University’s (FSU) men’s and women’s basketball teams garnered notable awards. Junior Tyler Michael, senior Kirsten Rayner, sophomore Victoria Diggs, and women’s head coach Carrie Saunders were awarded honors.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, FSU junior Tyler Michael was named to the 2016-2017 all-conference second team for the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC). The men’s basketball star was an integral part of the team’s success this year, and was a consistent factor for Bobcats on both ends of the floor. Michael saw more minutes per game (31.6) than anyone else on this year’s squad, and led FSU in scoring average (16.5) and field goals made (179). Michael was also grabbed the second most total rebounds for the Bobcats (137) and dished out the second most assists (60). On the defensive end of the court, he was tied on the team for the third most steals (17).

Michael’s performance this season solidified him as one of the CAC’s top basketball players. His 16.5 points per game scoring average was second in the league, and his 179 made field goal attempts was the best mark in the conference. By season’s end, he had led FSU in scoring seventeen times, and had scored more than 20 points on seven occasions.

Representatives of the FSU women’s basketball program also garnered several awards following their 2016-2017 season. Third-year coach Carrie Saunders was awarded the Bill Finney CAC Coach of the Year award after guiding the women’s team to the CAC tournament for the first time since 2013.

Diggs, academically a sophomore but in her first year on the court, was named CAC Rookie of the Year. She started 21 games this season for FSU, and averaged 27 minutes per contest. Diggs proved herself to be fantastic long-range shooter, leading the team in both three-pointers made (54) and three-point shooting percentage (.353). She also finished the season second on the team in points scored (295) and steals (45), and third in total assists (58). On Dec. 11, Diggs went 7-of-9 (77.8%) from deep against Wesley to tie the FSU record for most three-point field goals made in a single game.

Rayner earned two major awards in recognition of her performance both on the court and in the classroom this season. She was named to the all-conference second team for the CAC, as well as being chosen for the 2016-2017 Academic All-America Women’s Basketball Division III Third Team. For the second season in a row, Rayner led the FSU women’s team in points per game (13.2) and rebounds per game (7.9) While staring for the Bobcats, Rayner also managed to earn a 4.00 GPA, a feat accomplished by only five of the fifteen Academic All-Americans. She is only the second player in the history of the FSU women’s basketball program to be named an Academic All-American.