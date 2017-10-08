Crime Line 09/28-10/02

9/28/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers responded to Westminster Hall regarding the odor of CDS. Officers were unable to locate the source of the odor.

9/28/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to the Rent-All on E. Main St., Frostburg, to assist Frostburg City Police with a domestic in progress.

9/29/17 Traffic Accident: Officers investigated a minor traffic accident in the Annapolis parking lot. There were no injuries reported.

9/29/17 Damage to Property: FSU student reported sometime between 11:55 and 14:50 on Sept. 29, 2017, her vehicle sustained damage to the front driver’s side door while parked in the Gunter lot.

9/29/17 Bicycle Complaint: Officers responded to Ort Library for several juveniles riding bikes and scooters on the third floor baloney. The juveniles and parents were read trespass rights and were told not to ride their bikes or scooters on FSU property or they would be arrested.

9/30/17 TIPS: FSU TIPS line caller reported a red pick-up truck was parked on the first block of Wood Street facing the wrong way and requested someone to go check this vehicle. Contact was made with Frostburg City Police who advised they were aware of the vehicle and the owner was in the process of having it towed.

9/30/17 TIPS: FSU TIPS line caller reported a noise complaint on Bowery Street, Frostburg. Frostburg City Police were notified.

9/30/17 Community Policing: Officers spoke with an FSU parent in the Framptom Lot about campus safety & crimes.

9/30/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted Frostburg City Police and fire personnel with a possible structure fire on Bowery Street, Frostburg.

10/1/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted Frostburg City Police at Frederick Hall with an interview regarding an event that occurred the previous night.

10/1/17 Request for Officer: Cumberland Hall Resident Assistant reported he smelled cigarette smoke. As a result of the investigation a judicial board referral was submitted.

10/1/17 Animal Complaint: Officers were dispatched to the Arboretum for an animal complaint involving a dog. The dog’s owner was located and recovered it.

10/2/17 Disturbance: Officers responded to the Chesapeake Hall dining facility in reference to a fight in progress. There was no physical contact between the parties involved. As a result of the investigation, judicial referrals were made.

10/2/17 Disturbance: Officers responded to Compton Hall, room 351A, for a student who refused to leave a professor’s office. As a result of the investigation, a judicial board referral was submitted.

10/2/17 Destruction of Property: Officers responded to the third floor men’s bathroom of the Ort Library for a reported destruction of property involving graffiti. Facilities was notified to have the graffiti removed.

10/2/17 Traffic Arrest: While on patrol, officers observed a vehicle traveling S/B on University Dr. at Susan Eisel Drive in which the driver was using his hands to use a cell phone while driving. As a result of the stop, the driver was issued a warning for driving while using a cell phone and a traffic citation for driving on a suspended license.

10/2/17 Drug Law Violation: While conducting patrol on College Ave. at Guild Lot, officers observed a vehicle in which the driver was using his hands to use a cell phone while driving. As a result of the stop, the driver was issued a traffic citation for driving on suspended license and charged criminally for possession of CDS.

10/2/17 Fraud: FSU student reported she has been receiving text messages, KIK messages, Instagram messages, and Skype messages asking for money or her naked picture will be sent to her family and friends. Allegany County C3I unit notified. The investigation is continuing.

10/2/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to University Drive at Park Avenue, at the request of the Frostburg Police Department, to assist with a traffic stop. As a result, the driver was issued a Maryland Safety Equipment Repair Order by Frostburg City Police. A judicial board referral was also submitted.