Crime Line 10/18-10/23

10/18/17 Theft: An FSU student reported her FSU parking permit was taken from her vehicle while parked on campus.

10/18/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted the Frostburg City Police with a hit and run traffic accident at the intersection of Wood & Charles Street, Frostburg.

10/19/17 Noise Complaint: Officers responded to the outside area of Westminster Hall for a report of loud noise. Investigation revealed four to five students were sitting outside on a picnic table talking. Students left the area with no problems. No actual disruptive noise was heard.

10/19/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers responded to the first floor of Allen Hall for a CDS complaint. Officers entered a first floor residence and detected a moderate odor of marijuana inside. A judicial board referral was submitted.

10/19/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers were dispatched to the fourth floor of Westminster Hall for a report of CDS. Upon arrival, officers detected a slight odor of marijuana in the quad area, but could not locate the source of the odor.

10/19/17 Traffic Arrest/Drug Law Violation: Officers conducted a traffic stop on University Drive and found the driver to be operating on a suspended license. As a result of the investigation the driver was issued two traffic citations and one civil citation for possession of marijuana. Vehicle was towed.

10/20/17 Request for Officer: Officers were dispatched to the 1st floor of Cumberland Hall for a reported CDS complaint. Upon arrival, officers walked the hallway and were unable to detect any odor of marijuana in the area.

10/20/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted the Frostburg City Police with a traffic stop on Wood Street, Frostburg.

10/20/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to Wild Things restaurant at the request of Frostburg City Police, for a report of a man with a gun inside of the restaurant. Investigation revealed a male subject had an air soft pistol inside his waist band of his pants. Frostburg City Police handled the incident.

10/20/17 Knock & Talks: Officers spoke with several subjects at two Center Street residences about open containers, underage drinking, and loud noise.

10/20/17 Traffic Arrest: A traffic stop was conducted on University Dr. near College Ave., Frostburg, when officers observed the driver operating his cell phone while driving. Driver was found to have a suspended license and was issued a warning for cell phone use and a traffic citation for driving on a suspended license.

10/20/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers responded to the first floor of Diehl Hall for the smell of marijuana. Upon entering the first floor, officers noticed a faint odor raw marijuana coming from a residence. As a result of the investigation a judicial referral was made.

10/20/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted the Frostburg City Police with transporting two male subjects from Mill Street to Frostburg City Police headquarters. Subjects were placed under arrest by Frostburg City Police for CDS possession.

10/20/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers responded to the second floor of Cumberland Hall for an odor of CDS. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the source of the odor.

10/21/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted Frostburg City Police with a large party on Maple Street, Frostburg.

10/21/17 Request for Officer: Allen Hall Resident Assistant reported several females that he did not know walking through the halls carrying a pink Taser. Investigation revealed the female subjects were looking for a person who resides on the second floor. Officers searched the building and were unable to locate the subjects. The complainant was advised to contact the police if the females returned.

10/21/17 Knock & Talks: Officers conducted knock and talks with the residents at Center St., Wood Street, and at the corner of Oak & Bowery Street, Frostburg.

10/21/17 Request for Officer: Caller reported several occupants asleep in a vehicle parked in the Performing Arts Center. Upon arrival, the vehicle was gone on arrival.

10/21/17 Noise Complaint: Officers were dispatched to the fourth floor of Westminster Hall for a noise complaint. Upon entering the quad area, officers observed that a residence had the door open and were playing music. Officers informed them to turn the music down and shut their door, they complied.

10/21/17 Disturbance: While on patrol, officers observed a male & female arguing at the intersection of Bowery & Stoyer Street, Frostburg. Contact was made and both parties advised they were only verbally arguing and that no physical contact was made. The parties agreed to separate for the night.

10/21/17 Open Container: A FSU student was observed carrying a Natural Lite Beer can in Alley 33, Frostburg, cited for possession/consumption of an alcoholic beverage in a public place and referred to the judicial board.

10/21/17 Request for Officer: Officers responded to the second floor of the CCIT Building, for students in the building after hours. Contact was made with four students on the second floor. They complied with officer’s request to exit the building due to being closed.

10/21/17 Open Container: An FSU student was observed carrying a red solo cup at the intersection of Wood and Stoyer Street, Frostburg. Investigation revealed the red solo cup contained jungle juice with alcohol. Student was cited for possession/consumption of alcohol in a public place and referred to the judicial board.

10/22/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted Frostburg City Police with a verbal domestic on Ormand St., Frostburg. Upon arrival no disturbance was heard. After speaking with subjects in the area it was learned that a couple subjects were outside yelling before police arrival, but no verbal or physical altercation occurred.

10/22/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers were dispatched to Cumberland Hall for a CDS complaint. As a result of the investigation one subject was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana less than 10 grams. Two subjects were referred to the judicial board.

10/23/17 Request for Officer: A Westminster Hall student reported a number of girls were at her residence on the 4th floor causing a disturbance and trying to fight her. Surveillance footage shows three girls entering Westminster Hall all wearing hoodies over their heads. No identification could be made. Extra patrols are being conducted around Westminster Hall.

10/23/17 Request for Officer: FSU Housekeeper reported two male subjects jumped into the electrical unit area at the rear of Cambridge Hall. Officers responded and were unable to locate the subjects

10/23/17 Drug Law Violation: A traffic stop conducted on College Avenue, Frostburg, resulted in the driver, a FSU student being referred to the judicial board for possession of marijuana. The student was also issued a traffic citation for failure of vehicle displaying lighted lamps and released.