Crime Line 11/30-12/5

11/30/17 TIPS: Caller reported suspicious activity at Bobcat Court, with two females and one male sitting in a Chevrolet vehicle, possible drug activity. Frostburg City Police notified.

11/30/17 Fire Alarm: Allegany County Dispatch (911) reported a fire alarm activation at Frederick Hall. Officers responded and discovered the alarm originated on the second floor as the result of burned food. Frostburg Fire Department personnel arrived and investigated.

11/30/17 Request for Officer: Cumberland Hall Resident Assistant reported someone unknown had either urinated or thrown tea on his room door. Facilities Housekeeping notified.

11/30/17 Request for Officer: Officers were dispatched to the second floor of Cambridge Hall for possible marijuana found during a fire safety inspection. Suspected marijuana was determined to be a cigar with no traces of marijuana in it.

11/30/17 Alarm: Officers responded to the Appalachian Lab, 301 Braddock Road, for an alarm.

11/30/17 Information: FSU employee reported an Instagram post advertising a party in Frostburg on 12/2/17. Contact was made with the student who posted the message and who was advised that his party is to be held in accordance with the laws and ordinances of Frostburg, and to insure the safety of the attendees. Student Affairs notified.

12/1/17 Information: Lane Center Manager reported 16 handwritten white stickers “Are you S.A.F.E? 12-2” and “Is you S.A.F.E.? 12-2.” Housekeeping notified.

12/1/17 Drug Law Violation: Allen Hall Resident Assistant reported an odor of marijuana on the first floor. The smell was unfounded.

12/1/17 Theft: An FSU student reported an unknown suspect stole a pair of black leggings from an unsecured locker in the women’s locker room of the fitness center in the Lane Center. Student advised the theft occurred sometime between Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 (between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.) and Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 at approximately 3:10 p.m.

12/1/17 Crime Prevention: Officers spoke with students about using lockers on campus and locking them to prevent thefts.

12/1/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted the Frostburg City Police with an intoxicated subject at the 7-11 store, E. Main St., Frostburg.

12/1/17 Disturbance: Two on-campus students were involved in a verbal argument on E. College Avenue in front of the University Police building. Both students elected to not press criminal charges. A judicial board referral was submitted.

12/2/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to a Welsh Hill Apartment to assist Frostburg City Police with a domestic. The domestic was verbal only and each party was separated. No further action taken by this agency.

12/2/17 Traffic Arrest: While conducting a traffic stop on Oak at Center Street, Frostburg, the driver, a FSU student, was issued a Maryland Safety Equipment Repair Order for the headlight violation and a citation for driving on a suspended license. A judicial board referral was submitted.

12/2/17 Theft: Officers observed a female FSU student pick up the leg section of a white wooden barricade, which was located next to the Center Street Lot, and carried the leg approximately five feet, at which time she saw the police vehicle and immediately dropped the leg. Student admitted to picking up the leg and advised that she did not know what the leg was, and dropped it because it was too heavy. She stated she had no intention of stealing the leg. A judicial board referral was submitted.

12/2/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted the Frostburg City Police with a noise complaint at a Bowery Street residence.

12/2/17 Assist Other Agency: FSU student reported an assault that occurred at the Frostburg Elks, E. Main St., Frostburg. Frostburg City Police notified.

12/2/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted the Frostburg City Police with a noise complaint on Ormand Street, Frostburg.

12/3/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted the Frostburg City Police with a burglar alarm on E. College Avenue, Frostburg.

12/3/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted the Frostburg City Police with a shooting at a Hill St. residence. Allegany County C3I investigating. E2 Campus Warning sent.

12/4/17 Fire: An FSUPD officer discovered structure fire at an out building at the rear of the Stangle Building. Frostburg Fire Department responded. No injuries were reported. State Fire Marshall notified. The cause of the fire was determined to be a faulty heater.

12/4/17 Request for Officer: Cambridge Hall Housekeeping reported they found needles in an contained box. Officers responded and transported them to Brady Health where they were properly disposed of.

12/4/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers were flagged down by the victim who was involved in a recent hit and run accident. Victim advised a green Chevrolet Lumina just ahead of their location had struck his vehicle. Officers located the vehicle in the Stadium Lot and contacted Frostburg City Police who was investigating the incident.

12/5/17 Request or Officers: Officers were dispatched to the 2nd floor of Edgewood Commons for a roommate dispute. Officers briefed Edgewood Staff concerning the matter. Residence Life & Edgewood Staff notified. A judicial board referral was submitted.