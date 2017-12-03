Crime Line 11/9-11/28

11/9/17 Traffic Accident: Officers responded to the PE Center parking lot for a minor traffic accident. No injuries were reported. An FSUPD Traffic Accident form completed.

11/9/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers were dispatched to Cumberland Hall for a reported odor of burnt marijuana. Investigation revealed the Resident Assistant was making his rounds when he detected the odor of burnt marijuana on the third floor. Officers went to the area and also detected the odor of burnt marijuana in the hallway and determined the odor was at a third floor residence. A judicial board referral was submitted.

11/9/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers responded to the first floor of Allen Hall for a report of CDS. Officers responded and determined the complaint was unfounded.

11/10/17 Request for Officer: Officers responded to the second Floor of Cumberland Hall for a report of CDS odor. Officers responded, checked the area in question, and did not detect any odor of CDS.

11/11/17 Request for Officer: A Residence Life employee reported vehicles traveling the wrong way with the motorists being smart with him. Officers advised the employee that the roadway was no longer being enforced as one-way and the signs have been taken down.

11/11/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted the Frostburg City Police at the Dollar General Store in the Frostburg Plaza with a possible intoxicated driver.

11/12/17 Request for Officer: A Sowers Hall student requested officers to standby while an ex-boyfriend retrieved his belongings from her residence. Items were gathered and no further police action required.

11/13/17 Request for Officer: Anonymous caller reported a loud group of students in the hallway were interrupting a study group on the third floor of the CCIT building. Officers responded and made contact with the group who left the area without incident.

11/13/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers were dispatched to Simpson Hall for a report of burnt marijuana. Upon investigation, officers detected an odor of marijuana in the stairwell next to a first floor residence. Contact was made with the resident who was found to have tobacco that was removed from a cigar laying on top of a trash can. A judicial board referral was submitted.

11/14/17 Disturbance: Officers were dispatched to the Cordt’s P.E. Center’s auxiliary gym for an altercation. Investigation revealed words were exchanged between two groups of students over the use of the basketball court. No physical altercation occurred, and a judicial board referral was submitted.

11/15/17 Information: Officers responded to Baptist Street, Frostburg, to meet with Frostburg City Police regarding a minor traffic accident involving an FSU van. No injuries were reported. Frostburg City Police investigated the accident. A FSUPD Motor Vehicle Accident Investigation form was completed.

11/16/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers were dispatched to the first floor hallway of Allen Hall for a report of an odor of marijuana. As a result of the investigation, a judicial board referral was submitted.

11/17/17 Traffic Arrest: A traffic stop was conducted on Center St. at Center St. Lot, Frostburg, with officers detecting a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. As a result of the investigation, the driver was issued two traffic E-tix citations and the passenger, a non-student, was charged with possession of marijuana in the amount of 21.3 grams. Subject transported to Allegany County Commissioner office where she was released on her own recognizance.

11/17/17 Assist Other Agency: An FSU student reported he was robbed at gunpoint at College Gardens apartments in Frostburg. Frostburg City Police were notified and handled the investigation. Student was given a Crime Victims Pamphlet. Frostburg City Police are investigating.

11/18/17 FSU TIPS: An anonymous male provided information in reference to the armed robbery that occurred during the early morning hours of Friday, November 17, 2017. The information was passed on the Frostburg City Police.

11/18/17 Suspicious: A Cumberland Hall Resident Assistant reported a suspicious, black, four door sedan in the rear of Cumberland Lot with possible CDS activity. Officers responded and determined the complaint unfounded.

11/19/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to W. College Ave., at the request of Frostburg City Police, for a large party. Officers assisted with dispersing the crowd and Frostburg City Police arrested a female subject for disorderly conduct.

11/19/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to Wood St., Frostburg, to assist Frostburg City Police with a large crowd leaving a party. Everyone left without incident.

11/19/17 Assist Other Agency: A Case Western College Police Department officer contacted FSUPD in reference to a theft case he was investigating. They stated the Frostburg State’s men’s basketball team were playing on the campus of Case Western and one of the FSU players had his iPhone 7 stolen. The investigation is being handled by the Case Western Police Department.

11/19/17 Request for Officer: Caller reported a strong smell of marijuana on the third floor of Cumberland Hall. Officers responded and did not detect anything.

11/19/17 Request for Officer: Caller reported he was parked in the P. E. Center parking lot and his vehicle received damage to the underside of his front bumper. After reviewing surveillance footage, officers discovered the caller‘s vehicle was damaged when he backed out of the parking space and caught the underside of the bumper on the curb.

11/20/17 Alarm: Officers responded to the Appalachian Lab, 301 Braddock Road, for an unauthorized entry into the building. Upon arrival officers determined the alarm was activated when personnel were salting the sidewalks.

11/20/17 Theft: Officers were dispatched to the third floor of Edgewood Commons for a report of a theft. Contact was made with a roommate who advised she may have inadvertently grabbed some of her roommate’s belongings in the process of her moving some things out and would make sure she returned them later tonight when she returned to her apartment.

11/20/17 Fire Alarm: Allegany County Dispatch (911) reported an odor of smoke in the Cordts PE Center. Frostburg City and Shaft Fire Department’s responded, checked, and cleared the building stating they thought it was a belt in the AC vents. The tour engineer responded as well and found no smoke or damage.

11/20/17 Warrant Service: An Bench Warrant was served on a Gray Hall student for failure to appear at Worchester County District Court on a traffic charge for driving with a suspended license. Student was transported to the Allegany County District Court Commissioner’s Office for an initial appearance. While at the Commissioner’s Office, it was discovered that the student had an additional outstanding Arrest Warrant through Worchester County District Court for Second Degree Assault. During his initial appearance, the student was released on his personal recognizance for both charges. Judicial Board referral submitted.

11/20/17 Request for Officer: Officers were dispatched to Edgewood Commons for a dispute between two female students. Investigation revealed the students were verbally arguing over a set of keys. Edgewood management moved one student into another apartment for the evening and both students were advised to stay away from each other.

11/21/17 Request for Officer: Officers were dispatched to the basement area of Diehl Hall for a report of possible CDS paraphernalia. Officers were unable to observe any contraband or paraphernalia in plain view nor detect any odor of marijuana within the residence.

11/21/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers responded to the third floor of Cumberland Hall for a report of marijuana. Investigation revealed the Resident Assistant was conducting a RLO Fire Safety Inspection in a third floor apartment and discovered a bag of marijuana in the room. As a result of the investigation, a judicial board referral was submitted.

11/26/17 Assist Other Agency: Frostburg City Police reported they received a complaint that several male subjects had destroyed Christmas decorations on Main Street and were now in the area of City Place. The investigation revealed a male subject was chased by Frostburg City Police and apprehended on Taylor Street, Frostburg. Subject admitted he and his friends had destroyed some of the Christmas decorations and had been consuming alcohol at Wild Things, Frostburg. Frostburg City Police issued the male subject civil citations for possession of alcohol and false documentation. In addition, he received criminal citations for destruction of property, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey. Subject is not a FSU student.

11/28/17 Damage to Property: Officers were advised by an employee, who was picking up state vehicle #8 in the I-Pool parking lot, that the vehicle had damaged to the bumper area. Upon further investigation the vehicle had cracks throughout the bumper above a dent. The area with cracks appeared to be painted over. Facilities notified.

11/28/17 Information: An FSU student reported damage to her vehicle which was parked in the Performing Arts Lot. Student advised when she returned to her vehicle she noticed that an unknown person(s) had written derogatory statements on the side of her vehicle. The unknown person(s) had written in the salt residue on the driver’s side of her vehicle. No damage was reported. Investigation continuing.

11/28/17 Theft: An FSU student reported an unknown person(s) removed a black iPhone, a room key, an FSU Student ID Card, and a Maryland Driver’s License from his assigned (unsecured) locker in the locked football team’s locker room at the Cordt’s P.E. Center.

11/28/17 Theft: An FSU student reported unknown person(s) removed a black iPhone 7, several keys, one pair of Uggs boots, and a pair of FSU sweatpants from his assigned (unsecured) locker in the locked football team’s locker room at the Cordt’s P.E. Center.

11/28/17 Theft: An FSU student reported unknown person(s) removed a black IPhone 7, a black leather bi-fold, currency, a BB&T Visa Debit Card, a Maryland Driver’s Permit, and his FSU ID Card from his assigned (unsecured) locker in the locked football team’s locker room at the Cordt’s P.E. Center.

11/28/17 Damage to Property: An FSU student reported her vehicle was damaged while parked unattended in the Edgewood Commons parking lot. Damage to the vehicle was an approximately three foot long scratch across the hood and an approximately six inch scratch on the driver’s side rear door. Both scratches were made with an unknown object and removed paint. Investigation continuing.

11/28/17 FSU TIPS: Caller reported a white 12 passenger van with a Sunoco sticker on the back has been sitting in the area of Bob Cat Court for 30 to 40 minutes with a man inside. Frostburg City Police notified.