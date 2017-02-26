Crime Line: 2/16 – 2/22

2/16/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted Frostburg City Police with a traffic stop with two occupants, one of which was believed to be armed and fleeing from Maryland State Police, on Route 36 @ Main Street, Frostburg. FSUPD Officers provided back up for Frostburg City Police while they detained a male subject. Maryland State Police arrived on scene and placed both subjects inside their patrol vehicles.

2/17/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to Eastern Express, Frostburg, to assist Frostburg City Police for a fight in progress. Upon arrival, officers provided crowd control while Frostburg City Police investigated an assault of a female.

2/17/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers responded to Edgewood Commons for a CDS complaint. As a result of the investigation a judicial referral was made.

2/17/17 Liquor Law Violation: Officers observed a red Ford Ranger traveling N/B on University Drive from the area of the practice fields transporting a lacrosse goal the property of the Frostburg State University Athletic Department. The vehicle then traveled to the rear of a Maple Street residence. As a result of the investigation three subjects were issued citations for underage possession of alcohol and they were referred to the judicial board.

2/18/17 Request for Officer: Simpson hall Resident Assistant reported a highly intoxicated subject in the basement of Simpson Hall. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female subject, a guest of a FSU student, who was identified to be 21 years of age. The female guest did not want to go to the hospital and did not need medical attention. Subject was not being disorderly or causing any problems, so no police action was taken.

2/18/17 Community Policing & Knock & Talks: Officers spoke with several subjects on Bowery & Maple Streets about subjects on the roof.

2/18/17 Bicycle Complaint: Officers observed two juveniles jumping bicycles off of the steps and patio area of Ort Library. The juveniles were also performing tricks on the sidewalks in the area, in the presence of pedestrians. Contact was made with the juveniles who were advised to not jump their bicycles off of the steps, and to avoid doing tricks. The juveniles advised they understood and left the area.

2/18/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers responded to Cumberland Hall for an odor of burnt marijuana complaint. Officers determined the moderate odor of marijuana was in the men’s restroom; however, all subjects were GOA.

2/18/17 Fire Alarm: Allegany County Dispatch (911) advised of fire alarm activation in Cumberland Hall. Upon arrival, officers observed the lever of a pull station was not pulled down to activate it; instead the pull station was activated due to some type of physical force against it. The damage was confined to a small area, so it is believed something small like a fist or a ball may have been the cause of the crack and subsequent fire alarm activation. No other damage was observed to the pull station. No smoke or fire was present anywhere in the building.

2/19/17 Request for Officer: Officers responded to Simpson Hall for an odor of marijuana. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the resident who allowed officers into the room. Officers were unable to detect an odor of marijuana in the room. No further police action taken.

2/21/17 Request for Officer: A FSU Student reported he had broken into his off-campus apartment, 44 Charles St., Frostburg, after being “evicted” by his landlord. He stated that on 2/19/2017 he kicked the front door and his bedroom door, to retrieve his personal belongings. Frostburg Police Department was notified and investigated the incident. The student’s landlord was advised of the destruction and did not wish to pursue criminal charges at this time. According to landlord, the student was not evicted from 44 Charles Street. It was his understanding that student abandoned the property. As a result, all of the student’s personal belongings were removed from the residence and placed into storage. He advised he would return the student’s property, upon request. Student Affairs notified.

2/21/17 Request for Officer: Caller reported an older gentleman was wandering around screaming that he couldn’t find his car in the Guild parking lot. Officers responded to the area and determined the subject was gone on arrival.

2/21/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to E. College Avenue near Alley #33, Frostburg, to assist Frostburg City Police with a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, a student at Frostburg State University, was being detained for the odor of marijuana. Investigation revealed a trace amount of marijuana was located in the vehicle. No arrests were made.

2/22/17 Traffic Arrest/Motor Vehicle Theft: A traffic stop in the Edgewood Commons parking lot officers resulted in two male subjects being arrested. Investigation revealed the vehicle’s temporary Virginia license plates & vehicle were reported stolen. The passenger of the vehicle was identified to have an active warrant on file with the Cumberland City Police and was escorted to the Allegany County Detention Center where he was held. The driver was held and will be questioned by the Prince George’s County Police Department for theft of the vehicle which occurred in that county. The vehicle was towed from the scene and held for evidence and possible processing.