Crime Line 2/23-2/28

2/23/18 Request for Officer: A male subject reported he saw a dark figure that looked like a person standing behind the building looking in the windows at Edgewood Commons. Officers responded and checked the surrounding area and were unable to locate anyone in the area.

2/23/18 Theft: FSU student reported he accidentally left his pair of headphones in the 24/7 lab in the CCIT Building on February 22, 2018, when he returned the following day, the headphones were not there. Upon viewing the video surveillance system, an unknown a male subject logged into the computer that the victim was previously using. He then picked up the headphones and placed them in his backpack, after which he gathers his belongings and exits the room. The investigation is continuing.

2/24/18 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted the Frostburg City Police with a noise complaint at a Bowery Street residence. Officers assisted with clearing the party out and stood by while Frostburg City Police issued a civil citation for noise.

2/24/18 Public Urination: While patrolling on Center Street, officers noticed a male subject urinating on the side of a parked vehicle. As a result of the investigation the student was issued a civil citation for public urination and was referred to the university’s judicial board.

2/24/18 Request for Officer: Officers were dispatched to the 6th floor of Frederick Hall for a reported CDS complaint. Upon arrival, officers inspected the quad area along with the restroom, and were unable to detect an odor of CDS.

2/24/18 Information: The FSU Athletic Director reported his coaches received an email about a student’s behavior off campus at a Bowery Street address. As a result of the investigation Student Affairs & the Title IX Coordinator were notified. A judicial board referral was submitted.

2/25/18 Knock & Talk: Officers spoke with the residents at Wood & Maple Street about noise complaints.

2/25/18 Request for Officer: Westminster Hall Resident Assistant reported a verbal argument between a male and female student coming from the 6th floor and now heading to the lobby. Officers responded but were unable to locate the subjects.

2/27/18 Fraud: An FSU student reported a possible scam on the internet. Student advised she applied for a position through “College Central Network”, and was informed via email that she was accepted for a position with Bain & Company out of Boston, MA. She then received another email advising that she would receive funds upfront and information in the mail, which alarmed her and prompted her to contact the police. Investigation revealed the email was from a generic business email provider. Contact was made with the Bain & Company, a legitimate company, who has an Phishing alert on their site advising they only offer positions after face to face interviews. Student advised there was no exchange of funds. Student has been advised to refuse the incoming mail or dispose of it.

2/28/18 Hit & Run: Officers were dispatched to the Edgewood Lot for a hit & run traffic accident. Investigation revealed the driver of a 2011 gray Toyota Camry parked his car in the Edgewood parking lot and when he returned, he noticed his vehicle was damaged. Video surveillance footage revealed the driver of a Toyota Sequoia struck the victim’s vehicle while driving through the Edgewood parking lot. Officers located the driver who explained that she did not notice hitting the vehicle. Pictures were taken of the damage. Both drivers exchanged insurance information & completed an FSUPD Traffic Accident form. No injuries were reported.