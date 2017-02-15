Crime Line: 2/8/17 – 2/15/17

2/8/17 Noise Complaint: Officers responded to the area between the Library and CCIT regarding a loud music complaint. Contact was made with two male subjects who were playing loud music. They were asked to stop playing the music and left the area.

2/8/17 Drug Law Violation: Cumberland Hall Resident Assistant reported an odor of possible marijuana. As a result of the investigation a citation for possession of marijuana under 10 grams, was issued and a student was referred to the university’s judicial board.

2/9/17 Request for Officer: Edgewood Commons Assistant Director reported finding paraphernalia while performing fire safety checks. Officers reported only tobacco products found in the room.

2/9/17 Hit & Run: Officers were dispatched to the area of Environmental Drive for a hit and run complaint. As a result of the investigation the victim was advised that a suspect was identified and the driver would be charged for leaving the scene of an accident.

2/9/17 Traffic Accident: Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on University Dr. No injuries were reported.

2/10/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers were dispatched to Annapolis Hall for the reported smell of marijuana. As a result of the investigation a judicial board referral was submitted.

2/11/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted Frostburg City Police with a noise complaint on Stoyer Street. Upon arrival, no noise was detected.

2/11/17 Information: An anonymous female advised she was struck in the head with a bottle at on Bower Street while attending a party. The victim did not want any further assistance. Frostburg City Police were notified.

2/11/17 Disturbance: FSU Student reported that while walking through campus he heard a suspicious sound (possible fireworks) coming from the area of Old Main and College Ave. While searching the area, officers spoke with the residents on East College Ave., Frostburg, and asked if they heard noise in the area of Old Main. The residents stated they saw two males light off some fireworks earlier which made loud bangs/popping noises, but were unable to identify who the subjects were.

2/11/17 Knock & Talk: Officers spoke with approximately 15 students about noise levels and alcohol consumption on Bowery Street, Frostburg.

2/12/16 Public Urination: Officers patrolling Bowery St. saw a male subject later identified as an FSU student, urinating into a storm drain at the corner of Bowery St. and College Avenue. A civil citation was issued for urinating in public. A judicial board referral was submitted.

2/12/16 Liquor Law Violation: While patrolling in the area of Alley 32, intersection of Mill St. and Alley 32, officers could hear a group of individuals at the rear of a Bowery St. residence yelling, “Fuck the Police” and “Fuck 12.” Officers exited their patrol vehicle and observed the group running from the area. As a result of the investigation a civil citation for possession/consumption of an alcoholic beverage under 21 was issued and a student was advised he would be referred to the judicial board for having the party where minors consumed alcohol.

2/12/17 Liquor Law Violation: Officers responded to Frost Hall for an intoxicated male. Upon arrival contact was made with the male student who had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath/person. The student was issued a civil citation for possession/consumption of an alcoholic beverage under 21, and referred to the judicial board.

2/11/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers were dispatched to Cumberland Hall for a report of the odor of burnt marijuana. As a result of the investigation the student will be charged with possession of marijuana and referred to the judicial board.

2/13/17 Request for Officer: Cumberland Hall Housekeeper advised she smelled something funny on the 3rd floor and requested officers check it out. Officers responded and determined the smell was not CDS.

2/13/17 Request for Officer: Cumberland Hall Resident Assistant requested officers respond to the 2nd floor lounge for students causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers approached the group and advised them to keep the noise down and if the noise continued after they left and had to be called back, the issue would be forwarded to the judicial board.

2/14/17 Fire Alarm: Allegany County Dispatch (911) advised a fire alarm was activated on the 2nd floor of Westminster Hall. Investigation revealed the alarm was due to burnt flood.

2/15/17 Drug Law Violation: Simpson Hall Resident Assistant advised of an odor of possible marijuana. As a result of the investigation one student was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana less than 10 grams & referred to the judicial board.