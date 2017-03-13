Crime Line: 3/1/17 – 3/6/17

3/1/17 Assault: Officers responded to Frederick Hall for a disturbance call. Investigation revealed that roommates had assaulted each other. The Resident Assistant & Director were notified & arranged for room reassignment. Neither student had any injuries or desired criminal charges. A judicial board referral was submitted.

3/1/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers were dispatched to Frost Hall for a reported odor of burnt marijuana. As a result of the investigation a judicial board referral was submitted.

3/2/17 Suspicious: Officers observed four vehicles parked along University Drive at the entrance to the arboretum. They observed four males with headlamps walking next to the wetlands area. Contact was made contact with the males, who advised they had been exploring the Cranberry Swamp in Finzel, and decided to stop by the arboretum to look for a rare species of salamander, which is known to only be found in this area.

3/2/17 Suspicious: Officers observed a male subject walking under the bleacher area in the Bobcat Stadium after closing. Officers advised the subject that the stadium is closed after dark, unless the large stadium lights are on. He advised he understood and left the area without incident.

3/2/17 Information: Officers were dispatched to the Lane center, room 214, regarding a suspicious person complaint. Upon arrival contact was made with the complainant/Lane Center Director, who advised the Lane Center’s Fitness Manager told him that a suspicious male subject had been standing in the hallway watching females do yoga in the gym. Once the females inside made eye contact with the suspect, the suspect then left. The male was identified as approximately 5’8″ tall, with acne, wearing a black FSU hoodie, a backpack and a hat. The backpack and hat colors are unknown. There is no further information at this time and the Director was advised to have his employees contact FSUPD if/when the male subject returns.

3/2/17 Telephone Misuse: Student reported she received disturbing phone calls & text messages from two different phone numbers. Student was advised not to respond to any messages she receives as she may be the target of a scam. She was advised that she may want to consider changing her phone number if the messages/calls continue. She was advised contact police if she fears for her safety or is confronted with any other suspicious activity.

3/3/17 Noise Complaint: Officers were dispatched to Cumberland Hall for a noise complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with students who advised that they were celebrating their friends’ birthday. Residents of the room advised they were done celebrating for the night. Resident Assistant at the scene.

3/3/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers were dispatched Edgewood Commons for a report of an odor of marijuana. As a result of the investigation two students were referred to the university’s judicial board system.

3/3/17 Knock & Talk: Officers conducted a knock & talk on E. College Ave., Frostburg and spoke with three individuals who were standing on the porch about the Frostburg City noise ordinance.

3/3/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers were flagged down by a group of individuals on E. College Avenue at Bowery Street, advising of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of E. College Avenue and Center Street. The Frostburg Police Department was immediately notified. Contact was made with both drivers and occupants of the vehicles and determined there were no injuries. Investigation was handled by Frostburg City Police.

3/3/17 Assault: Officers responded to Edgewood Commons for a report of a possible assault taking place at that location. As a result of the investigation two students were referred to the judicial board. Both students were referred to the Judicial Board system.

3/4/17 Community Policing: Officers spoke with large group of students outside Gunter Hall who were working on conservation projects.

3/4/17 Request for Officer: Officers were dispatched to the Bobcat Stadium for a disruptive subject in the bleachers. Officers met with the subject who was advised he had to leave the stadium, he complied.

3/4/17 Knock & Talk/Assist Other Agency: Officers met with the residents of 4 Bobcat Court regarding a large party that was reported to be held at that location. While speaking with residents, all advised that they were not going to host a party at their residence tonight

3/4/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle speeding on Braddock Rd., Frostburg. Investigation revealed the driver was operating the vehicle with expired registration. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. As a result of the stop the driver was issued citations for speeding, driving with current tags, and possession of Marijuana less than 10 grams. The driver is not a FSU student.

3/4/17 Knock & Talk: Officers conducted a knock & talk on Center Street, Frostburg, and spoke with four individuals that were selling “walking tacos” for the male music fraternity at FSU.

3/5/17 Knock & Talk: Officers observed a large party occurring on Bowery Street, Frostburg, with large amounts of pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the area. Officers observed numerous people entering and exiting the residence, however, there was very little noise and people did not seem to be lingering in the area.

3/5/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers were dispatched to Bowery Street, Frostburg, to assist the Frostburg Police Department with a noise complaint. Upon arrival, loud music, yelling, etc. could be detected, coming from within the residence. Officers made contact with a resident who was compliant when instructed to disperse the crowd from within his residence. The crowd inside the residence consisted of well over one hundred individuals. Frostburg City Police issued the resident a civil citation for the noise violation. Officers remained on the scene for approximately twenty five minutes to ensure there were no further problems.

3/6/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to Bowery Street, Frostburg, to assist the Frostburg Police Department with a destruction of property complaint. It was determined that someone threw a large rock through a first floor window on the west side of the residence, shattering the glass. The incident remains under investigation by the Frostburg Police Department.