Crime Line: 3/29/17 – 4/4/17

3/29/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers were dispatched to Gray Hall for a report of a student selling marijuana from her dorm room. As a result of the investigation no evidence of sales was discovered however marijuana paraphernalia was seized. The student was referred to the judicial board.

3/30/17 Fire: Officers responded to the Guild and Center Street parking lots in reference to a vehicle fire. Fire personnel arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

3/30/2017 Information: Caller reported she observed a sticker on a lamp post near Compton Hall. She advised the sticker had a picture of a frog and the words “We Are Everywhere”. The complainant advised that the frog is an internet character known as Pepe the Frog and that Pepe had been used in the past for white supremacist causes. Officers then walked around campus and observed more stickers, mostly on lamp posts around Compton Hall. Video surveillance cameras in the area were reviewed to see if the person placing the stickers can be observed and identified. Facilities has been requested to remove the stickers and the investigation is continuing.

3/30/17 Request for Officer: Officers were dispatched to the Ort Library in reference to a subject consuming alcohol on the premises. Investigation revealed a staff member found a beer can on the floor near a trash can on the fourth floor on Tuesday, March 29. By the use of security cameras, it was found that on 03-28-2017 at 11:53 p.m., a male subject was observed consuming an alcoholic beverage from an aluminum can in front of the camera prior to exiting the fifth floor by the elevator. He was again seen on the security camera on the fourth floor. He continued to the third floor where he exited the building. It appeared the subject was with three other subjects at the time of the incident. The investigation is continuing.

3/30/17 Destruction of Property: Officers responded to the old Frostburg State University Police Station parking lot for a destruction of property call. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, a FSU Professor, who advised the back window of his vehicle was broken out. A suspect has been identified and the investigation is continuing.

3/30/17 Destruction of Property: FSU student reported damage to the front of his gray 2003 Mitsubishi in the Gray parking lot. According to the victim, he parked his car in the Gray parking lot while on spring break between March 17 and March 25, and upon returning, he discovered damage to the front hood of his vehicle.

3/30/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers responded to Edgewood Commons for a report of CDS. Upon arrival and entering the hallway officers detected a slight odor of suspected burnt marijuana but were unable to pin point the smell. Contact was made with the residents in the area who denied having any CDS and consented to a search of their residence. No CDS was found.

3/30/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers were dispatched to Annapolis Hall for a report of CDS. Upon arrival, contact was made with the Resident Assistant on Duty who stated he detected an odor of suspected marijuana coming from a room. Upon entering the hallway, officers detected a slight odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the room. The investigating was unable to determine the source of the odor.

3/30/17 Knock & Talk: Officers conducted a Knock and Talk at the Hi-Way Pizza on E. College Ave., Frostburg.

3/31/17 Community Policing: Officers spoke with a female student who was running a snack stand on E. College Ave., Frostburg.

3/31/17 Knock & Talk: Officers conducted a Knock & Talk with a resident on Wood Street about a party that will be held there tonight.

3/31/17 Community Policing: Officers spoke to several FSU Employees and students while at the Chesapeake Dining Hall.

3/31/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted the Allegany County Child Protective Services/DSS with interpreting Spanish their office in, LaVale MD.

3/31/17 Information: Officers were advised of two parties for the coming weekend, one at a Wood St., Frostburg residence and the other at Hill St. Frostburg. Both parties are supposed to have a DJ as well as underage alcohol consumption and free alcohol. Officers conducted knock and talks at both residences to deter them from illegal activities. Notification was made to the Maryland State Police, Frostburg City Police and the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.

3/31/17 Knock & Talk: Officers conducted a Knock and Talk on Bowery St., Frostburg.

3/31/17 Traffic Accident: Officers responded to Sand Spring Drive in the Westminster parking lot for a traffic accident. As a result of the investigation one driver was issued a traffic citation for unsafe backing of a motor vehicle contributing to an accident. No injuries were reported.

3/31/17 Fire Alarm: Officers responded to Westminster Hall for a fire alarm activation. Officers responded to the 6th floor and observed a light haze of smoke in the hallway and an odor of overheated oil. In the kitchen, they observed a wok on the oven, and cooking supplies on the counter. At that time, officers opened the roof scuttle hatch in the North stairwell to ventilate the hallway. Frostburg Fire Department (FFD) arrived and investigated the incident. FFD determined the smoke was caused by cooking, and that there was not fire or hazardous conditions. After the area was ventilated, the alarm was reset.

3/31/17 Traffic Arrest: Officers noticed vehicle pulling out of Grey Hall parking lot with no head lights on. As a result of the stop the driver was issued a warning for the head light violation and a written citation for driving on a suspended license.

3/31/17 Noise Complaint: Officers were dispatched to Cumberland Hall for a report of a noise complaint. When officers advised the resident, the source of the noise, she understood and lowered the volume of the music.

3/31/17 Knock & Talk: Officers spoke with the residents on Center St., Frostburg, about setting fire on the rear wooden deck and the dangers of an open fire.

3/31/17 Knock & Talk: Officers spoke to individuals on Bowery St., Frostburg.

4/1/17 Public Urination & Unregistered Keg: While patrolling on Stoyer St., Frostburg, officers noticed a male subject urinating in public. Contact was made with the subject, identified to be a FSU student, who advised that he was having a party and that thirty people were inside. Student was advised the party was over. While clearing people out the house, officers noticed three unregistered kegs sitting on the floor. Officers confiscated the three kegs from the house. The student was issued a civil citation for public urination and a citation for the unregistered keg. A judicial board referral was submitted.

4/1/17 Assist Other Agency: While assisting with an incident on Stoyer St., Frostburg, officers observed a male subject fall and strike his head in the middle of Taylor Street. Frostburg Area Ambulance was requested and personnel arrived on scene and transported the subject to WMRMC for a possible fracture to the temple/cheek area, and alcohol poisoning.

4/1/17 Liquor Law Violation: Officers working the Late at Lane were alerted by event staff that a female was sick and vomiting in the second floor restroom of the building. As a result of the investigation a judicial board referral was submitted.

4/2/17 TIPS: Anonymous caller reported on the FSU TIPS line of a noise complaint and a party in the College Garden Apartments area. Frostburg City Police notified.

4/2/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to Center at Aspinal Street, Frostburg, to assist Frostburg City Police (FPD) with a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival, officers observed FPD officers had a female suspect in custody. FPD officers were also interviewing several witnesses to the incident. FSUPD officers stood by for several minutes while the suspect was searched and placed into a cruiser for transport. No police action was taken by this agency.

4/2/17 Noise Complaint: Officers responded to Bowery St., Frostburg and observed a large crowd and could hear loud noise emitting from a residence. Officers also observed steam emitting from the residence due to the large crowd inside. Upon officers approaching the residence, several people on the front porch began telling people to go inside and not speak with police. Approximately 200-300 people then exited the residence in an orderly manner and disbursed from the area. Contact was made with the resident who was advised the police had received a noise complaint, which is why the party was shut down. A judicial board referral was submitted.

4/2/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to Center St., Frostburg, to assist Frostburg City Police with a report of an overdose. Frostburg ambulance arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the WMRMC. Victim was not a student at Frostburg State University.

4/2/17 Destruction of Property: Officers were dispatched to the Lowndes Lot for a report of damage to a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the complainant, who advised that her vehicle, a black Dodge Journey, sustained damage to the D/S mirror and door area. Investigation revealed that a suspect can be seen on campus surveillance cameras, the investigation is continuing.

4/2/17 Damage to Property: Officers were dispatched to the Chesapeake Lot for a report of damage to a vehicle. Upon arrival, contact was made with the complainant and her husband who advised that she had been contacted by her son, a FSU student, who told her that the windshield of his vehicle had been struck by a baseball while parked in the Chesapeake Lot. Officers advised the complainant that due to the lot being posted a “Foul Ball Area”, the University is not liable for any damages suffered as a result of a strike from a baseball. Photographs of the damage were taken.

4/2/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted Frostburg City Police with locating a subject in the Ort Library to serve a criminal summons.

4/3/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to Hill St. Frostburg, to assist the Frostburg Police Department with a fight in progress. Upon arrival, Frostburg City Officers advised that the incident was verbal only and there were no physical altercations. During the incident, it was learned that one of the subjects involved had an active arrest warrant through the Prince George’s County Circuit Court. Frostburg City Police arrested the individual who was not a student at FSU. No further action taken.

4/4/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to Wild Things Restaurant/Bar to assist the Frostburg Police Department with a reported disturbance with a subject refusing to leave the establishment. As a result of the investigation the subject was arrested on a warrant through Allegany County for failure to appear in District Court for an assault charge, stemming from an incident that occurred in Frostburg on September 12, 2015. A judicial board referral was submitted. Judicial Board Referred.

4/4/17 Traffic Arrest: While on patrol at the corner of Bowery and Charles St., officers noticed a white Mustang traveling southbound. Officers could hear loud music come from the Mustang. As the Mustang traveled a block and a half, officers could still hear the music coming from the vehicle. At this time, officers conducted a traffic stop. As a result of the stop the driver was issued a written warning for operation of vehicle sound amplification system from the vehicle that can be heard from 50′ or more, and a traffic citation for driving on suspended license & privilege.

4/4/17 Request for Officer: Officers responded to Edgewood Commons for reported found drug paraphernalia. The paraphernalia found during a fire safety inspection was placed into the FSUPD Property room for disposal. A judicial board referral was submitted.

4/4/17 Counterfeiting: Officers responded to the Lane Center, food court area for a possible counterfeit transaction. This case will be forwarded to C3I for further investigation.