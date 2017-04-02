Crime Line: 3/9/17 – 3/15/17

3/9/17 Request for Officer: Caller reported five students refusing to leave the CCIT Building. Officers responded and spoke with the students to advise the building was closed. Students left without incident.

3/9/17 Fire: Caller reported the mulch outside of the CCIT Building was catching on fire. Allegany County Dispatch was notified for fire personnel to respond. FSU Grounds were notified of the incident and responded to check the area.

3/9/17 Request for Officer: ACIT Staff member reported three kids who did not have tickets in the stands for the basketball tournament in the Cordts PE Center. He stated he asked them three times to leave with negative results. Officers made contact with the subjects who were advised to leave the building. Subjects left the area. No further problems.

3/9/17 Knock & Talk: Officers spoke with the residents of Bowery & Center St., Frostburg, about noise violations. In addition, they spoke with the patrons of the F-Bar on Bowery St., Frostburg.

3/10/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers responded to Sowers Hall regarding a complaint of a controlled dangerous substance. As a result of the investigation a judicial referral was submitted.

3/11/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to Wood Street, Frostburg, to assist Frostburg City Police with a possible fight-in-progress call. Upon arrival, officers did not observe a fight-in-progress but stood by until a large crowd dispersed the area.

3/11/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers conducted a traffic stop for speeding on Bowery ST., Frostburg. As a result of the stop the driver was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana less than 10 grams. One written warning was issued for exceeding the maximum speed limit. The driver was not a FSU student.

3/12/17 Suspicious: Officers responded to the Arboretum for a suspicious person call. Upon arrival officers spoke with a male subject who matched the description given to officers. He advised officers he was just walking home from a friend’s house.

3/12/17 Destruction of Property: FSU Student reported damage to his vehicle while parked in the Annapolis parking lot. The student advised the front drivers side bumper vent, located below his headlight, was missing, along with scuff marks around the vent area and that the vent was broken out.

3/12/17 Destruction of Property: Officers responded to the rear of Annapolis Hall, regarding a destruction of property complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with the complainant/victim, who stated she parked her vehicle in the Annapolis parking lot and upon returning to her vehicle she observed the passenger side rear taillight to be broken out.

3/13/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers responded to Edgewood Commons for a complaint of CDS. As a result of the investigation the resident was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana less than 10 grams, and referred to the judicial board.

3/13/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers were dispatched to Cumberland Hall for a report of an odor of marijuana. As a result of the investigation a judicial board referral was submitted.

3/14/17 Noise Complaint: Officers were dispatched to Annapolis Hall for a noise complaint. Upon arrival, officers observed approx. 10-15 individuals leaving a room. Officers made contact with the resident who stated he was in the process of a room change and was having a little get together with his friends, which included music. As a result of the investigation a judicial referral was made.

3/15/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers responded to Frost Hall for a report of CDS. As a result of the investigation the resident was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana less than 10 grams and referred to the judicial board.