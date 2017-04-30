Crime Line: 4/19/17 – 4/24/17

4/19/17 Request for Officer: Officers responded to Pullen Hall for the report of subjects dressed in olive drab field jackets, sweatshirts, hats and black masks running through Pullen Hall and into the women’s bathroom near the Admission’s Office. Officers made contact with four students who advised that they were taking part in probate and that they had permission. The incident was referred to Student Affairs.

4/19/17 Fire Alarm: Officers along with the Frostburg Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activation to Westminster Hall. Burnt food in the kitchen area of the 6th floor was determined to have activated the alarm. Alarm was reset and the scene was cleared.

4/21/17 Knock & Talk: Officers responded to Bowery St., Frostburg, for a large party. Upon arrival, officers conducted a knock and talk with the tenant of the residence. There were approximately 150 to 200 students in the yard. The resident had the yard roped off and the music was within the parameters of the city ordinances.

4/21/17 Traffic Arrest: While patrolling on College Ave at Frost Lot, officers noticed a vehicle traveling East on College Ave with no front license plate. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the driver. As a result of the stop the driver was issued a warning for S.E.R.O violation and a traffic citation for driving on suspended license. The passenger with a valid license was permitted to drive the vehicle from the scene.

4/21/17 Assault: A Simpson Hall student reported she was walking outside to look for her boyfriend when a girl came up to her and asked if they could talk. As they began to talk the female hit her in the face. As a result of the investigation both parties were advised of their District Court rights and received a victim’s rights pamphlet. Both parties were referred to the Judicial Board System.

4/21/17 Knock & Talk: Officers spoke with several subjects about alcohol laws at a residence on Center, St., Frostburg.

4/21/17 Community Policing: Officers spoke about open containers at the residence at Oak & Bowery St., Frostburg.

4/21/17 Open Container: While patrolling in a marked police vehicle on Center St. at the corner of College Ave., Frostburg, officers noticed a male subject on the sidewalk carrying a red Solo cup. Investigation resulted in the subject being issued a citation for an open container violation.

4/21/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted Frostburg City Police (FPD) with a report of a large party at on Broadway Street, Frostburg. Upon arrival, officers observed a large crowd in the rear of the residence and could hear excessive noise from that area. As a result of the investigation Frostburg City Police advised they would follow up on Monday 4/24/17 and issue citations to all residents, in addition to possibly pursuing criminal charges for keeping a disorderly house. The Greek Life Coordinator was notified.

4/22/17 Liquor Law Violation: While patrolling on Stoyer St. Frostburg, in a marked police vehicle just prior to Center St., a male subject put his hand inside the police vehicle’s window with the middle finger up. At that time, officers exited the police vehicle and made contact with the male. He was asked if there was something wrong and he stated, “No.” While speaking with the male, officers noticed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath/person. Subject was identified to be a FSU student, 19 years of age, and was issued a civil citation for underage consumption of alcohol. A Judicial Board referral was also submitted.

4/22/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to Bowery Street to assist Frostburg City Police (FPD) with a possible disturbance. Upon arrival, FPD units advised of a house party creating excessive noise. As a result of the investigation the resident of the property was issued a civil citation for excessive noise. During the incident, officers discovered that the party was an extension of a party which was dispersed on Broadway. Both parties were hosted by members of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity to celebrate their Probate the evening before. Greek Life Coordinator notified and a Judicial Board referral was submitted.

4/22/17 Noise Complaint: Officers responded to the six floor lounge of Frederick Hall for a noise complaint. Upon entering the six floor, officers could hear several males talking. The males voices echo down the hall way. Contact was made with the males in the lounge who were asked to go to their dorm rooms for the evening or lower their voices. They complied.

4/22/17 Assault: Officers responded to Edgewood Commons, apartment #211, for a reported assault. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, a visitor, who stated on April 21, 2017, while she was in Edgewood, she and her boyfriend got into an argument and she was physically assaulted. Officers observed the victim to have scrapes on both her left and right arms near her elbows. The process of filing a criminal complaint at the District Court Commissioner’s Office was explained to the victim, and she was advised how to apply for a peace order/ protective order at the District Court. The victim advised that she did not want to file charges against the suspect. Officers made contact with the suspect/student who stated that he and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument about breaking up. He advised that she had pushed him and was trying to hit him, so to protect himself, he was holding her arms and pushing her away from him, and at one point she did fall to the floor. Student was advised to not have any contact with the victim. Student Affairs and Office of the Title IX coordinator notified.

4/22/17 Knock & Talk: Officers spoke with the driver of a vehicle at the intersection of Maple & Stoyer St., Frostburg, with music was playing at excessive volume. He was told to keep the noise down and not to have any open containers. In addition, they spoke with several subjects at Wood & Stoyer, Frostburg, about underage drinking and open container violations.

4/23/17 TIPS: Anonymous male caller through the TIPS line reported a noise complaint with a large party on Center Street, Frostburg. Frostburg City Police were notified.

4/23/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to Wood St., Frostburg, for a large party. Upon arrival, officers met with Frostburg City Police and provided assistance clearing the street of people.

4/23/17 Community Policing: Officers assisted a motorist on Wood Street, Frostburg, with instructions on how to change a tire. The tire was changed successfully and the vehicle was able to leave the area.

4/23/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted Frostburg City Police with an open container violation at Center and Charles St., Frostburg. The violator was not an FSU student.

4/23/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to Center St., Frostburg, for a noise complaint. Upon arrival, officers met Frostburg City Police and determined the noise did not meet the threshold for the City’s ordinance for a violation.

4/23/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to Wood St., Frostburg, to assist Frostburg City Police with a very large crowd that was spilling out into the streets. There were parties on both sides of the street and FSUPD Officers stood by and dispersed the crowds.

4/24/17 Traffic Accident: Officers responded to the PE parking lot for a motor vehicle crash. No injuries reported. Driver information was exchanged.