Crime Line: 4/5/17 – 4/11/17

4/5/17 Traffic Accident: Officers responded to the Diehl parking lot for a minor traffic accident. Both vehicles were able to driven from the scene, no injuries were reported.

4/5/17 Request for Officer: A caller advised there was an odor of “gasoline and marshmallow” outside of Gray Hall. Officers responded to the area and discovered there was a fire in a barrel on Bowery St. Frostburg.

4/5/17 Knock & Talk: Officers spoke with several students on Bowery Street, Frostburg; about having an unattended fire.

4/5/17 Information: An FSU student advised that someone put fliers on several vehicles in the Simpson Hall parking lot. The flier was stuck to the student’s windshield and was very difficult to remove, leaving a paper residue. It appeared the adhesion was the result of the sunshine and not an intentional act. The security camera system will be viewed in an effort to identify any possible persons involved.

4/6/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers responded to Edgewood Commons for a CDS complaint. As a result of the investigation a student was referred to the judicial board.

4/6/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers responded to Frederick Hall for a report of an odor of marijuana. Officers detected a faint odor of marihuana but were not able to determine the source.

4/6/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted the Frostburg City Police with a traffic stop on Maple St. Frostburg.

4/7/27 Liquor Law Violation: Officers were dispatched to the 24 hour Computer Lab in the CCIT building, regarding an intoxicated male laying on the floor. As a result of the investigation one student was transported to WMRH for treatment and was issued a civil citation for underage consumption of alcohol. A judicial referral was submitted.

4/7/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted a C3I Detective with serving a warrant on a FSU student at on Lower Consol Road.

4/8/17 Liquor Law Violation: Officers responded to Gray Hall, for two intoxicated males observed in a residence. As a result of the investigation three subjects were issued civil citations for underage consumption of alcohol and a judicial board referral was submitted.

4/8/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to Center Street to assist Frostburg City Police with a traffic stop.

4/8/17 Disturbance: While conducting a patrol on Bowery St. Frostburg, officers observed 2 males in a verbal confrontation. Contact was made with the two subjects who were interviewed by officers and advised they were arguing because one of the subjects was intoxicated and refused to go back to their residence where they would be staying for the night. Officers did not observe any type of assault take place and both subjects stated that it was a verbal argument only. A judicial board referral was submitted.

4/8/17 Breaking & Entering/Request for Officer/Liquor Law Violation: Officers were dispatched to Allen Hall, room 214, in reference to a breaking and entering complaint. As a result of the investigation the suspect as identified and determined not to be an FSU student. The complainants declined charges or further action by police.

4/8/17 Knock & Talk: Officers spoke with residents on Bowery St., Frostburg, regarding open containers on the sidewalk and to keep contained in the yard.

4/8/17 Open Container: While patrolling in a marked police vehicle on Center St., Frostburg, officers noticed a male subject carrying a plastic Miller Lite pitcher of beer on the sidewalk adjacent to Center Street. As a result of the investigation one student was issued a civil citation for possession/consumption of an alcoholic beverage in a public place and a judicial board referral was submitted.

4/8/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to Center St., Frostburg, to assist the Frostburg City Police with a hit & run accident.

4/8/17 Assist Other Agency: Frostburg City Police requested assistance with a fight in progress on Walnut St., Frostburg.

4/8/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted the Frostburg City Police with a traffic stop on E. College Avenue, Frostburg. FSUPD Officers stood by while two citations were issued to the driver.

4/8/17 Public Urination: While patrolling on Bowery St. Frostburg, officers noticed a female urinating on the side of 114 Bowery Street. As a result of the investigation she was issued a civil citation for public urination and a judicial board referral was submitted.

4/8/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers assisted the Frostburg City Police with a suspicious male on Bowery Street. Officers could not locate any suspect.

4/9/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers observed a male subject on Stoyer St., Frostburg, carrying a road sign. Contact was made with the subject who was detained until Frostburg City Police arrived on the scene.

4/9/17 Assist Other Agency: Officers responded to the area of Maple & Charles St., Frostburg, for a reported noise complaint. Upon arrival, there was no one observed in the area. A group of individuals were walking near the intersection of Maple Street and E. College Avenue. The subjects were talking loudly but not causing any problems. No further police action needed.

4/9/17 Request for Officer: Officers responded to the Frost parking Lot regarding an anonymous complaint of intoxicated subjects entering a car to drive away. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle leaving the parking lot and followed the vehicle from Frost Lot to the State St. Lot. They did not observe any indications that the vehicle operator was impaired. The driver and passengers exited their vehicle and proceeded to a nearby dormitory on campus. No further action taken.

4/9/17 Damage to Property: An FSU Student reported report damage to his vehicle while parked in the Annapolis parking lot. Damage was to the passenger rear fender and bumper Pictures were taken.

4/10/17 Incident: Officers were called to the rear of Westminster Hall for a person on the ground. Investigation revealed a male found unconscious and injured laying on the ground. The student was transported by ambulance to WMRMC and later airlifted to the Maryland Shock Trauma due to his injuries. Officers secured the scene and notified the Allegany County C3I unit. The investigation is continuing.

4/11/17 Fraud: An FSU Student reported that while walking to the Chesapeake Dining Hall she lost her FSU ID card. She advised she searched the area and was unable to locate the card. She then contacted the FSU ID services who advised her that several unauthorized purchases were made on her account. The investigation is continuing.

4/11/17 Disorderly Conduct: Caller reported a suspicious male subject in the 3rd floor women’s restroom of Frampton Hall. Investigation revealed the male subject, an FSU Student, was found inside of the women’s restroom. The student was placed under arrest and issued criminal citations for failure to obey a lawful order and disorderly conduct. An Interim Suspension was issues by the conduct officer. The student was told not to return unless he is granted permission by Student Affairs or University Police.

4/11/17 Request for Officer: An FSU Student reported while inside of the men’s locker room in the Cordts PE Center, he was harassed by two older white males. No actual physical contract occurred. Student was advised if he encountered the men again to call University Police.

4/11/17 Drug Law Violation: Officers responded to Gray Hall for a report of an odor of marijuana in the first floor hallway. Upon arrival, officers detected a faint odor in the hallway but were unable to locate the source of the odor.