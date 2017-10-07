Criminal Minds: What’s Next?

With new seasons of our favorite shows finally coming back this fall, audiences everywhere are waiting for new episodes to air each week.

Criminal Minds has been on the air since 2005. Captivating audiences, it has showcased the minds of horrific serial killers, with some episodes based on actual events.

In 2009, an episode named “To Hell…and Back” aired in which the team investigated a killer who targeted victims who people “wouldn’t miss,” and then fed their bodies to pigs. This episode is based off an actual serial killer named Robert Pickton, and although the writers changed up a few minor details, the majority are the same.

As seasons finished and aired, the writers come up with something new to keep us on the edge of our seats.

Currently in season 13, the team finally draws a conclusion on the Peter Lewis aka “Mr. Scratch” case. Lewis had been targeting victims since season ten and eventually moved his focus to the team, causing Aaron Hotchner to go into witness protection. The writers found new ways each season to keep Lewis in the back of viewers’ minds. Now that Lewis is gone forever, audience members are waiting anxiously to find out what’s in store next for the team.

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on CBS.