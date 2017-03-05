Fire Log: 2/20 – 3/1

February 23 – FFD was dispatched to the CCIT building on campus for a reported brush fire. Sun reflecting from the windows caused some of the landscaping mulch to ignite. Firefighters extinguished the fire with little effort and were on location less than 15 minutes.

February 24 – Units from FFD and Mt. Savage were dispatched to the 100 block of Bowery Street for subject suffering from a laceration. The patient was assessed and transported to Western Maryland Regional Medical Center in Cumberland for further treatment.

February 26 – For the second time in three days, the FFD was dispatched to the CCIT building on campus for a reported brush fire. Sun reflecting from the windows caused some of the landscaping mulch to ignite. Firefighters extinguished the fire with little effort and were on location less than 15 minutes.

February 27 – FFD and additional Automatic Aid departments responded with numerous units for an automatic fire alarm at Frederick Hall. After a quick primary search of the top floors, it was found to be burned food in the 5th floor kitchen. Firefighters set-up positive pressure ventilation to relieve the smoke-charged conditions and after a short time, were placed back in service without further incident.