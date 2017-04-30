Fire Log: 4/20/17 – 4/28/17

4/20-FFD units were dispatched to the Cumberland Hall parking lot for a reported vehicle fire. The first arriving unit reported visible fire in the engine compartment, which was immediately extinguished. Units were on scene for less than 20 minutes.

4/23-FFD units were dispatched for a motor vehicle collision on National Highway and Piney Mountain Road, which involved a FSU student. The student was transported to Western Maryland Regional Medical Center for treatment for a reported back injury.

4/24- In the early morning hours, FFD units were dispatched to Cambridge Hall for an elevator rescue. FFD members worked in conjunction with an elevator mechanic to manually open the door from on top of the car to extricate the occupant. FFD units were on scene for approximately three hour.

4/28- FFD and surrounding area units were dispatched for an apartment fire on Paul Street. Arriving firefighters located an activated smoke detector that had been thrown near a dumpster adjacent to the town houses. FFD units were placed back in service.

4/28- FFD and surrounding area units were dispatched to 115 Bowery for an odor of natural gas in a residence. The structure was checked and no evidence of gas was found in the house or neighboring residences. All units were placed back in service in less than an hour.