From the Desk of the SGA President: State of the SGA Report for Fall 2017 Released

In the fall 2016 semester, the Frostburg State University (FSU) Student Government Association (SGA) released a State of the SGA report. The idea of then-SGA President Nick DeMichele, this report was designed as a way for our organization to convey the broad scope of our work serving the FSU student body. Too often, we found that our organization had failed to adequately inform our constituents and the rest of the campus community about what we were doing to improve the FSU campus for all students.

In response, President DeMichele took the initiative to mobilize our executive board and our senate to compile the most detailed account of SGA operations in recent memory. In the spirit of transparency and accountability, I eagerly chose to continue the practice of releasing a State of the SGA report. This week, the State of the SGA report for fall 2017, covering SGA activities during last semester, will be released to students. Soon, this procedure of compiling similar reports will be codified as part of the responsibilities of the SGA president mandated in our SGA constitution.

In the Fall 2017 State of the SGA report, you can find a significant list of the present ways that our senators are hard at work responding to the concerns and interests of FSU students. The report is broken down into several categories, including campus representation, community outreach, constituent work, and public relations and external engagement. Each one of these categories details the broad work that the elected representatives of the student body engaged in last semester. It is our hope that this report will serve to inform and educate both our constituents and the campus at large about the many ways that the SGA seeks to solve student problems and advocate on their behalf to the faculty, staff, and administration.

Among the many aspects of the SGA’s work last semester, of particular note is the extent to which SGA senators expanded their representation on campus-wide committees. These committees, task forces, and advisory groups deal with matters ranging from sexual assault, to FSU athletics, to academic curriculum. They are significant to the operations of the university, and SGA senators have stepped up during this academic year to represent students with a unified and focused voice. In addition, the Fall 2017 State of the SGA report details major SGA projects including the reestablishment of the “Big Five” organizational meetings, research and debate about the campus skateboarding policy, and SGA outreach to first-year ORIE students. The officers and senators of the SGA hope that all members of the FSU campus community will take the time to look at the State of the SGA report, and stop by the SGA office in Lane room 223 with any questions. It is our primary mission to serve the student body of this campus, and represent it to the best of our abilities.

Sincerely,

James Kirk

FSU SGA President