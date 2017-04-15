Frostburg Baseball Dominates St. Mary’s

On Monday, April. 10, 2017, the Frostburg State University (FSU) men’s baseball team powered past Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) foe St. Mary’s in both games of a home doubleheader. FSU’s defense was stifling and its offense prolific, sweeping the doubleheader by scores of 12-2 and 13-5.

In game one, Frostburg’s bats got to work early, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Senior JT Tipton, junior Kyle Burger, junior Matt Bougourd, and senior Brad Garrant all scored runs, with junior Logan Corrigan, Garrant, and junior Colton Sivic recording RBIs. Bougourd kept the momentum going in the third inning, leading off the frame with a solo home run, his fourth of the season.

The Bobcats extended their lead later in the game, scoring four more runs in the sixth inning and the final three runs in the seventh to secure the 12-2 victory. Tipton led the team with three hits and three runs scored, and both he and Bougourd recorded three RBIs. On the mound for the Bobcats in game one, junior Greg Schneider got the win after he pitched eight innings, recorded eight strikeouts, and allowed only one earned run.

In game two of the double header, the Bobcats had to rally back from a deficit to dominate St. Mary’s en route to a lopsided victory. In the third inning, Frostburg State found themselves down by a score of 4-1. At that point, however, the Bobcats caught fire in the batters box and never looked back. In the bottom of the third, senior Cody Harman blasted his first home run of the season to set off an eight run scoring outburst in the third and fourth innings that transformed the score from 4-1 St. Mary’s to 9-4 Frostburg. St. Mary’s scored one run in the fifth inning in a failed comeback bid, and the Bobcats added another run in the sixth and three runs in the seventh to bring the final score to 13-5 in FSU’s favor.

The win in the second contest went to Bobcat senior Ryan Callahan, who pitched four relief innings. Callahan allowed only one earned run and one hit, and earned his first win of the 2017 baseball season. Garrant led the team with four hits in game two, while Burger, Bougourd, and Harman each recorded three. Garrant also paced the Bobcats with five RBIs, and Bougourd scored a team-high four runs.

The two dominant victories for the FSU baseball team brought their 2017 record to 16-12 overall, and 8-7 in the CAC.