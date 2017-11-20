Frostburg City Council Holds First Ever Meeting On FSU Campus

On Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, the Frostburg City Council held their November City Council meeting in the Gira Center at Frostburg State University (FSU). The meeting marked a historic moment in the history of Frostburg as it was the first ever City Council meeting held on the campus of Frostburg State University.

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Bob Flanigan and was opened with remarks from Mayor Flanigan and FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk. The pair of leaders reaffirmed the mutually beneficial relationship between the city and the university. Mayor Flanigan stated during his Mayor’s Report that the City of Frostburg and FSU have, “a real working relationship.”

In preparation for the holidays, the council discussed several events taking place throughout the city to make the holidays special in Frostburg. At the meeting, the Mayor provided a proclamation to Jessica Palumbo, Main Street Manager, making Saturday, November 25th Small Business Saturday in Frostburg. Small Business Saturday is a day to promote holiday shopping at local businesses within the community.

In addition, John Kirby, City Administrator, announced the annual Tree Lighting Event taking place on Sunday, November 26th. Christmas trees have been put up at St. Michael’s Church on Main Street and at Mountain Ridge High School.

The last of the Christmas festivities featured the announcement of the Storybook Holiday, an event catered to Frostburg’s youth to provide a fun, interactive experience that generates excitement for the holiday season. Storybook Holiday will take place on Saturday, December 2nd.

As part of New Business for this meeting, the City Council approved two resolutions submitted by the City Administrator in preparation for the harsh weather that winter brings. The city approved the lease of a loader for the street department and the purchase of a salt spreader to keep city roads safe.

As the meeting was held on a college campus, the Director of Community Development presented a slideshow detailing the Rental Housing Code. Seeing that many students at FSU rent their housing, a refresher on the safety codes was welcome. The Director also introduced two resolutions to the City Council that were passed. The first related to approving certifications for new businesses; the second resolution awarded the contract for the demolition of a residence on 151 Park Street to a demolition company located in Lonaconing, Md.

Frostburg’s Chief of Police and Fire Chief delivered brief reports describing their presence in the community by the numbers. The police department’s total number of calls answered is greater this October than it was last October. The fire department stated that they answered 23 service calls in the month of October, and also advised the audience that they are still giving out free smoke detectors.

During the session of public comment, a student representative from FSU’s Sustainability Awareness Society raised environmental concerns relating to a pipeline project passing under the Potomac River to the City Council.

The first City Council meeting held at Frostburg State University was a successful one full of engaging rhetoric and promising events. In the future, the city and the university look to build on their already strong relationship in order to make Frostburg the best possible community for its residents.