Frostburg Community Shows Out for Annual Halloween Parade

On Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6:15 p.m., Frostburg residents gathered on Main Street to participate in this year’s Halloween Parade. Featuring the local fire department, sports teams and clubs from Mountain Ridge High School, local organizations, the Allegany County Animal Shelter, and more. Children and adults alike lined the street in costume to enjoy a night of festivities.

This Tuesday Oct. 31, on Halloween, the city of Frostburg will participate in Trick-or-Treating from 6 to 8 p.m. For those participating, please make sure to turn on your porch lights.

The Frostburg State University (FSU) mascot, “Bob E. Cat,” greets eager children at the Halloween Parade.

 

Participants enjoy a night full of fun as they march down Main Street.

 

Two participants in the parade ride a float and wave to the crowd.

 

Eager children wait for candy as the parade marches on.

 

A restaurant worker watches the parade pass his window.

 

A teenage dance group performs during the Halloween Parade.
‘Cartridges Galore’ brings out video game icon Mario to greet the children.
Children collect candy thrown by participants.

 

Halloween themed floats join the parade route.

 

