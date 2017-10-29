Frostburg Community Shows Out for Annual Halloween Parade

On Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6:15 p.m., Frostburg residents gathered on Main Street to participate in this year’s Halloween Parade. Featuring the local fire department, sports teams and clubs from Mountain Ridge High School, local organizations, the Allegany County Animal Shelter, and more. Children and adults alike lined the street in costume to enjoy a night of festivities.

This Tuesday Oct. 31, on Halloween, the city of Frostburg will participate in Trick-or-Treating from 6 to 8 p.m. For those participating, please make sure to turn on your porch lights.