Frostburg Softball Sweeps Mary Washington In Doubleheader

On Friday, April. 14, 2017, the Frostburg State University (FSU) women’s softball team collected two narrow victories against Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) rival Mary Washington College. The Bobcats won both games of the doubleheader on their home field, defeating the Eagles by scores of 1-0 and 2-1. In both contests, Frostburg State’s stellar pitching and defense was on display.

In game one, Frostburg State secured a shutout win by a score of 1-0, and was led by starting pitcher Allison Short. Short, a junior, allowed only two hits to record her fifth shutout and 13th win of the 2017 campaign. The game’s only score came in the third inning. FSU senior Emily Harvey laid down a sacrifice bunt to score fellow senior Jessica Dubbs from third base.

Ultimately, it was the Bobcat defense that propelled the team to victory. Frostburg State did not allow a runner to reach base in the second, third, fifth, and sixth inning. That dominant defense would also be needed in the doubleheader’s second game in order to secure the sweep.

In the second game of the day, Frostburg again escaped with a narrow victory, this time by a score of 2-1. In this contest, FSU senior Hannah Tavik led the Bobcats from the mound. Tavik held the Eagles scoreless after the first inning, and posted nine strikeouts to continue FSU’s pitching dominance on the day.

The complete game defensive stance was critical to the Bobcat victory, as FSU’s only two runs came in the bottom of first inning. Tavik singled to bring in junior Sam Gatton from third base for the first score, tying the game at 1-1. Then, for the second game-winning RBI of the day, Harvey grounded out to score Dubbs. The Bobcats were able to hold on to the 2-1 lead for the rest of the game, and secured the victory and the doubleheader sweep.

The two victories on the day brought FSU softball’s record to 22-11 overall, and an outstanding 10-1 in the CAC.