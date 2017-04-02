Frostburg State University Hosts Bobcat Invitational

On Saturday, March 1, Frostburg State University (FSU) hosted the 2017 Bobcat Invitational track and field meet. The fifth annual event was held in Bobcat Stadium, and featured many impressive performances from Bobcat runners, jumpers, and throwers.

In the track events, both FSU’s men’s and women’s teams captured a number of first-place victories. In the men’s 3000m steeplechase, Philip Hogan won the event in a time of 12:17. In the 4x100m relay, the Bobcat men captured first place with a time of 43.81 seconds. Frostburg also won both the women’s and men’s high hurdles events. FSU’s Erin Early won the women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 16.69 seconds, and Matthew Robinson won the men’s 110m hurdles with a time if 16.32 seconds.

In the 400m dash, Frostburg State University again grabbed first place in both the men’s and women’s races. For the men, FSU’s Hossein Hakimi ran to victory in a time of 51.48 seconds. Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Frostburg’s Destiny Logan won her race in a time of 1:02.

In the women’s 100m race, FSU star sprinter Kayla Truesdel won first place with a final run of 12.38 seconds. Truesdel would also go on to win the women’s 200m dash, posting a time of 25.58 seconds in that victory. Continuing FSU’s success in the hurdle events, Bobcat Keileen Estrada captured first place in the women’s 400m hurdles with a winning time of 1:10.

To close out the running events, FSU placed two exclamation marks on the success of the day. FSU won both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays, with the men’s team posting a winning time of 3:32. The women’s team won their race with a time of 4:13.

In the meet’s throwing events, FSU displayed dominance throughout the day. Frostburg won both hammer events, with Holly Van Wie winning the women’s event with a distance of 40.31m, and J.R. Lowry winning the men’s event with a 49.99m mark. In the javelin throw, Frostburg’s Zoe Harris won the women’s competition with a 33.58m distance. On the men’s side, Bobcat alumni Devin Francillon won the javelin event with a 45.77m mark.

FSU’s John Harris won the men’s discuss event with a throw of 40.12m, and the Bobcats also won both shot put events. Harris captured first place for the women with a 10.31m mark, and Lowry won for the men with a winning distance of 16.80m.

In the pole vaulting and jumping events, the Bobcats once again overpowered their competition. Heather Martin won the women’s pole vault for FSU with a top vault of 2.44m, and Fancillon won the men’s event with a 3.80m vault. Fancillon also captured first place in the men’s high jump event with a 1.83m jump.

The Bobcats completed their success with a complete sweep of the long jump and triple jump events. Frostburg’s Victoria Yoder won the women’s long jump with a 4.63m jump, and Bobcat Shamar Nelson won the men’s event with a jump of 6.56m. In the triple jump, Estrada won the women’s event for FSU after posting a 9.95m mark, and Frostburg’s Xavier Trimble won the men’s event with a 12.73m distance.

In the 2017 Bobcat Invitational, the Frostburg State University track and field team dominated its competition and featured several athletes who broke personal records. The Bobcats won numerous events across all areas of competition, and will look to build on their success as they continue to prepare for the 2017 Capital Athletic Conference championships.