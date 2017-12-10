Frostburg Women’s Basketball Tops St. Mary’s

FSU Women’s basketball moves to 2-2 in CAC conference play and 6-4 overall following their win this past Saturday against St. Mary’s, 70-56.

The Bobcats rebounded from two losses earlier in the week with this victory before heading into a bit of a break.

Frostburg dominated the majority of the game as St. Mary’s largest lead came in the second quarter as Seahawks led by 4. The Bobcats carried momentum and earned 26 points off turnovers.

The Bobcats largest lead came in the fourth quarter as they led by 17 with only 1:35 remaining in the game.

Frostburg led at half 36-32. The Bobcats had 3 blocks and gathered 17 rebounds.

Sophomore Amanda Emory led the team in blocks with 3, followed by Sydney Stotler with 2.

Sophomore Victoria Diggs led the Bobcats offensively with 14 points as she went 7-12 on the afternoon. She also picked up 3 rebounds and 1 assist. Stotler had 6 points and 1 rebounds while first-year Kayla Wilson put away 5 points, with 1 assist and 1 rebound.

The Bobcats return to action on December 30th as they take on Waynesburg at 1:30 at home.