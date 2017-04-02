Frostburgers to Join Main Street Dining Options

On April 3, 2017, a new restaurant is set to open and join the community of Frostburg’s small businesses at 167 E. Main St, the former location of El Canelo. Frostburgers, co-owned by Andrew Tichnell, James Evans, and Megan Lennox, will feature traditional, all-day breakfast and a wide variety of burgers and other entrees. Current hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., with the possibility of late-night dining in the future. The restaurant is open every day of the week. According to its Facebook page, Frostburgers “combines culinary skill with friendship and community.”

Beyond its menu, Frostburgers will also feature arcade games and food-eating contests, according to Tichnell. The goal of the restaurant is to invite families to a kid-friendly dining atmosphere while also catering to Frostburg’s clientele of students and residents alike. Although Frostburgers will serve alcohol, Tichnell wants the business to be known more as a restaurant than as a bar. “I want parents to be able to bring their kids in, and the kids be like, … ‘we want to go to Frostburgers!’” Tichnell said while mentioning the arcade games.

Frostburgers will continue to utilize the location’s outdoor patio for seating, with hopes of providing entertainment such as live music and a fire pit. Specials such as a “burger of the week” and an Easter buffet will allow for a change from regular menu items. The Easter buffet requires reservations and is set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., costing $22.99 for adults, $12.99 for children under 10, and free for children under four.

Tichnell, a Cumberland Native, is also a police officer with the Cumberland City Police Department and the owner of Noble Catering at Ali Ghan Shrine Club and Lil’ Corner Market on Main Street. Co-owner and chef, James Evans, is originally from Oakland and has over 16 years of culinary experience from culinary school in Pittsburgh, PA and restaurants such as Hard Rock Café, Will ‘O the Wisp, Smiley’s Restaurant and Funzone, Rocky Gap Casino and Resort, Crabby Pig, and Noble Catering. Co-owner and manager, Megan Lennox, is a Frostburg native and has management experience with Crabby Pig and Noble Catering. Sous chef Chad McClellan brings many years of experience from restaurants like Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Cumberland Ramada, Cumberland MD, Applebee’s Grill & Bar, Noble Catering, Sunset Grille, and The Crabby Pig.

For more information about Frostburgers, call 240-284-2597 or visit https://www.facebook.com/frostburgers17/.