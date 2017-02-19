FSU Baseball Wins in Dramatic Fashion

On Saturday, Feb. 17, the Frostburg State University (FSU) men’s baseball team defeated Rutgers-Newark 6-5 following a walk-off home run by Bobcat junior Colton Sivic in the bottom of the ninth inning.

FSU, who faced off against Rutgers-Newark in Fayetteville, North Carolina, needed a dramatic late-game rally to come away with the win. In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Bobcats found themselves trailing their opponents by a score of 5-0. Then, in the bottom of the seventh, FSU junior Kyle Burger scored on a single from fellow junior Logan Corrigan.

The Bobcats held their opponents scoreless in the top of the eighth inning, and then went to work closing the 5-1 gap. In the bottom of the eighth the Bobcats caught fire, scoring four runs to tie the contest at 5-5. Junior Matt Jeffery, freshman Myles Lockridge, senior JT Tipton, and Burger each scored a run in the inning.

After another strong defensive stand that held Rutgers-Newark scoreless in the top of the ninth inning, Sivic sealed the comeback victory for the Bobcats with a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth.

FSU Junior Lane Ward started the game for the Bobcats and pitched four innings, striking out eight batters. Fellow juniors Trenton Eirich, Mike Takovich, and Tyler Hoffman pitched in relief for Frostburg, with Hoffman closing out the win on the mound in the ninth inning.

Bobcat baseball has arrived, and the 2017 team appears ready for another successful season.