FSU Celebrates 20th Anniversary Reading of The Vagina Monologues

Written by TBL news writer, Victoria Costa.

On the evening of Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., Frostburg State University (FSU) celebrated the 20th anniversary reading of “The Vagina Monologues.”

According to V-Day.org, Eve Ensler first wrote this episodic play in 1995, covering sexual experiences (consensual and non-consensual), genital mutilation, reproduction, sex work, etc. through the perspective of various women. The Vagina Monologues were put together after Ensler conducted interviews with over 200 women on their views on sex, sexual violence, etc. Ensler initially wrote the piece to “celebrate the vagina,” later evolving into a movement to stop violence against women. Now deemed as the “V-Day movement,” this annual, worldwide phenomenon continues to inspire both women and men alike.

The Vagina Monologues has been performed across thousands of communities and college campuses to benefit V-Day in over 200 countries and territories. All of the performances must follow the annual script released by V-Day for the productions. V-Day has been ongoing at FSU since 2002, raising over $50,000 for grass-roots causes.

Jha’Neal “Blue” Stoute, director of FSU’s rendition of The Vagina Monologues, remarked, “There shouldn’t have to be a thing called women’s violence. No one else can produce life. We have the eternal gift of continuing the world. That alone is power. So to see women and girls being treated as second class citizens, objects, and property disgusts me. This show was important to me because as women, we don’t always celebrate ourselves and speak up for those who can’t. I saw the Vagina Monologues as that platform of discovery for all women and people in the audience to show what women really are, a blessing to all of humankind.”

FSU student and performer, Liz Milam, commented, “I think this show is important because it shines a light on all the good, bad, ugly, and funny things women experience every day. I love that the show doesn’t hide the fact that pads and tampons are shitty products! I like that this show doesn’t hold back on all the traumatic things that women go through every single day. I love that women’s experiences were turned into these beautiful monologues. I love that they were brave enough to speak out about their experiences. The show allows women to be comfortable in their own skin and to find comfort in different areas that they’ve never found comfort in before. It is a show all women can relate to in some way, shape, or form, and I think that’s why it’s so important. We get to breathe and be unashamed of being ourselves, even if it’s just for an hour and a half.”

FSU alumni and performer, Brandi McIntyre, remarked, “This is my first time not only being in it, but seeing it as well. This performance is about recognizing the power of womanhood and there’s nothing secret or shameful about being a woman. It helps us find our voice and our strength.”

All of the proceeds will support The Dove Center and the Family Crisis Resource Center, two organizations in Western Maryland. These organizations aim to not only support victims, but aim to end violence in the local region.

“Blue” said, “We have yet to analyze the money, but from the looks of it, we probably raised around a couple hundred dollars.”

The Vagina Monologues were presented by Brandie McIntyre, Candace Scott, Christian Thomas, CJ Johnson, Ciara Payne, Daizy Parker, Jamie McGreevy, J. Gourdin, Kendra Brill, Liz Milam, Mykia Washington, Maddie Pierce, Najah James, Stacey Utley-Bernhardt, and Robin Wynder; the monologues were read by FSU students, faculty, and staff members.