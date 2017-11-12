FSU Football Beats Salisbury for Second Consecutive Regents Cup Victory

One year ago, the Frostburg State Bobcats defeated in-state rival Salisbury for the first time since 2003. On Saturday afternoon, the 15th-ranked Bobcats (9-1, 8-1) went on the road to face the 19th-ranked Sea Gulls (7-3, 7-2) in the 19th Annual Regents Cup. It wasn’t easy, but the Bobcats won 14-7 in double overtime.

Both teams failed to score in the first quarter, but FSU finally broke the scoreless tie in the second quarter when junior quarterback Connor Cox’s pass was tipped by an SU defender and snagged with one hand by junior wideout Sergio Andino, for a 21-yard touchdown that put FSU up 7-0.

The score remained the same due to dominant defense by both teams. However, early in the fourth, Salisbury’s Malique Pratt took the handoff and went 47 yards all the way for a TD that tied the game at 7-7.

The Sea Gulls had a chance to win the game on a field goal with 15 seconds remaining, but Alex Potocko’s 50-yard attempt was no good.

FSU got the ball back and almost pulled off a miracle when Cox completed a pass to senior Joe Beckford who lateraled it to sophomore Malik Morris, which led to a few more laterals deep downfield before the play ended in a fumble recovered by Salisbury, sending the game to overtime.

SU got the ball first in OT, but an interception by Josh Washington gave FSU a chance to win the game. However, senior kicker Hassan Mostafa’s 34-yard attempt was blocked, sending the game to double OT.

The Bobcats got the ball first, and their drive turned out successful. Cox found his target junior Christian DiPaola for the go-ahead 27-yard touchdown. Then, on Salisbury’s ensuing possession, senior linebacker Shawn Magginson forced a fumble on second down which was recovered by senior linebacker Aaron Gibson, sealing the victory for Frostburg.

On offense, the Bobcats totaled 338 yards behind 150 on the ground and 188 in the air. Junior running back Jamaal Morant ran for 100 yards for the second time in 2017 as he rushed for 101 on 19 carries. Cox was named the Mike McGlinchey MVP for FSU after going 15-of-29 for 184 yards and two TDs. Andino’s scoring reception marks the sixth-consecutive game in which he has hauled in a touchdown, as he finished the day with four catches for 38 yards and one score.

On defense, the Bobcats limited the Sea Gulls to just 245 yards rushing and 272 yards in total offense. Salisbury entered the matchup as the ninth-best rushing attack in the nation (295.4) and third in the league in scoring (31.8). Frostburg forced SU to punt six times and forced a turnover on both of the Gulls’ possessions in overtime. Junior defensive back Josh Scales led the Bobcats with 12 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble in the first quarter. Senior defensive back Dante Chinnery also forced a fumble and made 11 tackles in the afternoon. First-year defensive lineman Zach Strand paced both teams with three sacks.

With the regular season finished, FSU placed second in the NJAC standings behind Wesley, who beat the Bobcats back on Oct. 7.