FSU Football Blows Out SVU for Third Straight Win

Since losing to Wesley on Oct. 7, No. 15 Frostburg State (7-1, 6-1) beat William Paterson and Montclair State by large margins of 59-7 and 62-3. The Bobcats continued to dominate as they visited Southern Virginia (1-7, 0-7) on Friday, Oct. 27, and steamrolled past the Knights 35-3 for their third victory in a row.

In the first quarter, junior running back Jamaal Morant scored from two yards out on FSU’s first drive for a 7-0 lead. Then, junior quarterback Connor Cox connected with fellow junior Sergio Andino for a 15-yard touchdown on their second drive to extend the lead to 14-0.

Late in the quarter, SVU drove 52 yards on six plays to set up a 40-yard field goal, their only score of the game, to cut the deficit to 14-3.

On the Bobcats’ third drive early in the second, Morant jolted his way to the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown to put his team up 21-3. Then, junior Grayson Boyce ran it in from two yards out to increase the rout once again to 28-3.

The last score of the game came when Cox hooked up with Andino once again for an 18-yard TD at the end of the third.

Besides outscoring their last three opponents 156-13, the Bobcats are averaging nearly 500 yards in offense per game.

Cox played impressively once again, as he completed 60.7 percent of his passes (12-of-17) for 222 yards and two touchdowns, which moves him into second place in Frostburg football history with 49 career touchdown passes. Andino had not caught a pass in the first three games this season, but now he’s improved over the last four weeks with 17 receptions for 323 yards and seven touchdowns.

On the ground, Morant finished the night with 11 carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns, and sophomore Gavin Lavat had 55 yards on 10 rushing attempts.

On defense, FSU held the Knights to 151 rushing yards and only one pass for five yards. Southern Virginia became just the second school to rush for over 100 yards against the Bobcats this season.

Junior Josh Scales led Frostburg with eight tackles, while senior Niles Scott added six tackles and one sack. Freshman Zach Strand made all three of his tackles behind the line of scrimmage to go along with two sacks.

Head coach DeLane Fitzgerald is now 3-0 against his former team and remains perfect in night games at Frostburg with a 7-0 record.

FSU returns to action at home next Saturday afternoon when they host Kean for Senior Day at 1 p.m.