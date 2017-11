The FSU football team learns of their bid into the NCAA Division III football tournament. (Courtesy of Dr. Tom Bowling)

On Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 at approximately 5:30 p.m., the Frostburg State University (FSU) football team learned that they had received an at-large bid to place them into the NCAA Division III football tournament.

FSU will face Wittenberg University for the first round on Nov. 18.

Frostburg has only made one other NCAA tournament appearance; that appearance was in 1993.  That year the FSU team made it to the national quarterfinals.

