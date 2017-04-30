FSU Football to Face Off Against Canadian Team in Spring Game

Since April 17, the Frostburg State Football team has been practicing every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. In all, they will hold 15 practices before getting on a bus on May 12 headed north of the border for Windsor, Ontario in Canada.

The team will be playing the Windsor AKO Fratmen, a Canadian Junior Football League team on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. NCAA rules allow DIII football programs to leave the U.S. once every three years to play a team from another country.

“The spring practices are a great opportunity for our players to develop mental/physical toughness, discipline, accountability, and the football fundamentals needed to win a championship,” said head coach DeLane Fitzgerald. “The game on May 13 is our coaching staff’s way of saying ‘thank you’ to our players for all their hard work, along with giving our football program an opportunity to see how we stack up against a football program from another country.”

The defending NJAC champions are coming off a stellar 2016 season where they finished 10-1, beat Salisbury for the first time in 13 years to win the Regents Cup, and won ECAC’s Asa S. Bushnell Bowl Game, all in Fitzgerald’s second year as head coach of the team.