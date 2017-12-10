FSU Men’s Basketball Runs to a Fast Start

The Frostburg State University (FSU) men’s basketball team has started the 2017-2018 season with an impressive string of exciting victories against both non-conference and Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) opponents. Entering the season, longtime Bobcats basketball coach Webb Hatch announced his retirement at the conclusion of the season, adding extra significance to a basketball campaign that will see a number of FSU seniors finish their careers with the Bobcats.

Frostburg started the season strong with a 115-107 overtime victory on the road against Case Western Reserve University. In the game, FSU senior Tyler Michael added his name to the record books by scoring his 1,000th point for his career. In the game, Michael scored 34 points and secured 11 rebounds to lead his team to victory.

After dropping two tough losses, FSU went on an impressive three-game winning streak that started with 85-84 win against Washington College. In that contest, Michael and sophomore guard Lawrence Pettis, Jr. led the way for the Bobcats with 26 point apiece. Following that victory, the Bobcats ground out a tough win at home against Penn State Harrisburg by a score of 76-72 in front of an FSU crowd in matching “red out” spirit t-shirts. In that contest, Frostburg survived a strong offensive surge from their opponents in the early minutes of the second half to battle for the win.

Returning to the road, the FSU men’s team won their most impressive game of the season by upsetting nationally-ranked CAC opponent Christopher Newport by a score of 83-81 in overtime. Michael led the team in scoring in that game as well, recording 24 points. Although the Bobcats suffered recent losses against CAC opponents York and St. Mary’s, Frostburg appears poised for an exciting and successful season.