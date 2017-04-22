FSU Men’s Lacrosse 2017 Season Recap

The Frostburg State men’s lacrosse team’s season ended this past Wednesday when they lost a close 11-9 match to Mary Washington in the first round of the CAC Tournament. Head Coach Tommy Pearce’s Bobcats finished with an overall record of 9-7.

The season started with a three-game road trip at No. 17 Ursinus, Franklin & Marshall, and Lebanon Valley. The Bobcats lost the first game 10-8 but won the next two contests 9-8 and 8-3. Frostburg lost their home opener to Washington (MD) 7-4 on March 4. However, they would bounce back four days later at home to beat McDaniel 10-5. On March 11, the Bobcats pulled off an 11-8 upset at No. 9 Cabrini.

Coming into CAC play with an overall record of 4-2, the Bobcats dominated Wesley 11-2. However, they would lose a close one, 6-5, to No. 6 York (PA).

After a close win at Marymount, and a close loss to non-conference opponent Ohio Wesleyan, the Bobcats hosted Christopher Newport on April 1. FSU would prevail on a late game goal scored by junior midfielder Adam Gross with 42 seconds left. Four days later, in the game at Southern Virginia, senior midfielder Chase Cullison found the net four times, including twice in the fourth quarter where he would score the game-winner to give the Bobcats the 11-10 victory.

However, the next two games would not go Frostburg’s way, as they would get beaten by No. 1 Salisbury, and lose a heartbreaker to Mary Washington, where they would rally in the fourth by scoring four goals. The Bobcats would bounce back and win a close 9-8 contest over St. Mary’s (MD) to finish the regular season with a 5-3 conference record (4th in CAC), and a 9-7 overall record.

FSU would face Mary Washington again in the CAC Tournament, where the Bobcats would lose 11-9, despite attempting a comeback by scoring 4 goals in the fourth after being down 10-4 at the half.

Despite the disappointing end to their season, the Bobcats outscored their opponents 138-129 in goals and 535-502 in shots, with a shot percentage of .258, but were outscored 77-70 in assists. FSU also finished with 306 shots on goal (.572 SOG percentage) and averaged 33.4 goals per game.

Gross led the team with 42 points, including 29 goals and 13 assists. Rounding out the top 5 in terms of points were junior midfielder Keegan Colegrove (40) Cullison (26), freshman attackman Jimmy Lucas (18), and junior midfielder Quinn Western (16).

FSU went 175-150 on faceoffs. Most of them were won by senior midfielder Kyle Horak, who turned out to be a beast at the X.

Freshman goalkeeper Jack Marks showed up in big moments, finishing the season with 152 saves with a save percentage of .572.

FSU lacrosse will miss its accomplished seniors, and the Bottom Line wishes the men’s lacrosse team the best of luck in 2018.