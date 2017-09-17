FSU Sneaks by CNU in Thriller for 12th Straight Win

The 11th-ranked Frostburg State University (FSU) Bobcats football team hit the road for the first time this season as they faced the Captains of Christopher Newport University (CNU) Saturday night. It was a back-and-forth affair throughout the game, but FSU junior quarterback Connor Cox was clutch in the fourth quarter as the Bobcats won 33-30.

In the first quarter though, Cox got off to a rocky start on the first play from scrimmage as he threw an interception, which set up a 42-yard field goal by CNU kicker Ben Garbarini to put his team up 3-0.

On the ensuing drive, Cox hooked up with senior wideout Russell Neverdon for a 52-yard touchdown and a 7-3 lead. Later in the quarter, junior tailback Jamaal Morant scored from one yard out to extend the Bobcats’ lead to 14-3.

With under 20 seconds to go in the first, CNU quarterback K.J. Kearney found receiver Joshua Davis in the end zone for a 15-yard TD to cut the deficit to 14-10.

In the second quarter, a 41-yard field goal by senior kicker Hassan Mostafa increased Frostburg’s lead to 17-10. However, the Captains would tie it up with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Kearney to Khiry Weaver. FSU responded with a 30-yard kick from Mostafa to take a 20-17 lead at halftime.

CNU would retake the lead in the third quarter when Kearney found receiver Joshua Davis for a 9-yard touchdown pass. The score became 24-20 Captains.

Early in the fourth, Morant would score his second touchdown of the game from one yard out to give FSU a 26-24 lead. However, Christopher Newport responded with a 25-yard TD pass to Danny Mattson to take a 30-26 lead. Then, with under three minutes to go, a seven-play, 52-yard drive resulted in Cox finding a wide open Christian DiPaola in the end zone to take a 33-30 lead.

On the ensuing possession, Bobcat senior All-American defensive lineman Niles Scott and senior defensive lineman Jordan Procter each sacked Kearney, who tossed two incomplete passes that would seal it for the visitors.

Offensively, FSU finished with 445 total yards. Cox went 18-of-31 and passed for 283 yards and two touchdowns, despite throwing three interceptions.

On the ground, the Bobcats finished with 162 yards, with 108 of those yards coming from Morant on 32 carries. Neverdon ended the night with nine catches for 153 yards and one TD.

On the defensive side of things, Scott posted seven total tackles with 2.0 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss. Seniors Josh Washington and Aaron Gibson each finished with six stops. Scott also blocked a 45-yard field goal attempt by CNU in the first quarter.

The Bobcat defense also held the Captains to -8 yards rushing on 24 carries, marking the fourth time in the last seven games that Frostburg has held an opponent to negative rushing yards in a game. Kearney still finished the night 21-of-34, passing for 319 yards and four TD’s despite the loss.

With their record now 3-0, FSU has also now won 12 games in a row dating back to last season. The victory also marks the first 3-0 start to a season for Frostburg since 1999.

The Bobcats will travel to Rowan for another key NJAC match up next Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m.