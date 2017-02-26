FSU Student Provides Designs for D.C. Gala

DeMichele meets Vice President Biden

FSU student and Student Government Association President Nick DeMichele provided graphic designs for the Advisory Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s (ACBH) 10th Anniversary Gala on Feb. 25. While at the event in Washington, D.C., DeMichele met former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden.

DeMichele’s work with ACBH comes on the heels of a summer internship with the United Macedonian Diaspora (UMD) through The Washington Center. Both ACBH and UMD are nonprofit organizations advocating for their respective ethnic constituencies in regards to American foreign policy and assistance to Balkan states.

The gala, hosted in the historic Josephine Butler Parks Center on Meridian Hill Park in Northwest D.C., celebrated the 10th anniversary of ACBH and the progress the organization has made on behalf of Bosnian-Americans. Around 175 dignitaries, board directors, and sponsors attended the event. Former Vice President Biden provided remarks at the gala, focusing on the lessons of the past both in Bosnia and in America. “Everyone should know the past,” Biden stated, “to protect our multi-ethnic democracies.”

DeMichele’s designs included the official gala program as well as signage and promotional materials at the event.

To learn more about internships in Washington, D.C. through The Washington Center, make an appointment with FSU’s Washington Center coordinator, Amy Shimo, in Sand Spring Hall’s Career Services.