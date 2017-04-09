FSU Students, Faculty Praised at Career & Internship Fair

On Wednesday, April 5, Frostburg State University students had the opportunity to network with potential employers at the Career & Internship Fair. The fair, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Alice R. Manicur Assembly Hall, featured a variety of companies seeking both employees and interns. The professional event was hosted by FSU’s Career & Professional Development Center.

Participating companies and organizations included Enterprise Rent-a-Car, Allegany Radio Corporation, AmeriCorps, FCI Federal, IBM Global Business Services, insurance agencies, police departments, and many others.

Jeffrey Green, recruiter from Enterprise Rent-a-Car, had great things to say about FSU students and the event overall. “I have spoken to such a number of polished candidates today,” he said. “I do a lot of recruiting for all of West Virginia as well as parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Maryland for Enterprise Rent-A-Car,” he added, comparing FSU’s event to those held on other campuses.

FSU students were prepared for the event with “great resumes” and being “dressed to impress,” Green said. The students he interacted with were “prepared with questions that make [him] believe they are truly people [he] could see with a future with [his] company.”

He also praised Ms. Amy Shimko, director of the Career & Professional Development Center, by adding, “the way that this fair was promoted is also a reflection on what these students have learned in their time at Frostburg. It really is encouraging to know that there is a lot of talent at this school, and this event was really well done.”

For more information about internship and employment opportunities or questions about Career & Professional Development, contact the Center at 301-687-4403.