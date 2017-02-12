FSU to Hold Black Excellence Week

February is Black History Month, and to showcase the month even more, FSU student “J” Gourdin is hosting Black Excellence Week with the help of faculty and staff members.

The events for the week will be diverse from lecturers sharing opinions, to NCBI trainings held daily.

Black Excellence Week will be held Feb. 20-24 with daily events.

The schedule is as follows:

Hip Hop and the Black Dollar with Dr. Marcus Hill (Monday 6-8 p.m. CCIT 397, with light refreshments)

Activism of the Past and Present (Tuesday 6-8 p.m. CCIT 156)

Iron sharpens Iron: (Art)ivism (Wednesday 5 p.m., Location TBD)

BSA’s Honoring Our Legacy Alum Event (Wednesday 6 p.m., CCIT 156)

This is Us: FSU Administration Forum (Thursday 6 p.m., Location TBD, with light refreshments)

Stronger United: Overcome Forum (Friday 6 p.m., Location TBD)

There also will be NCBI (diversity training) Monday through Thursday from 12-2 p.m.

Please contact “J” Gourdin with any questions, or comments at jcgourdin0@frostburg.edu. The locations will for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be announced as the dates move closer.