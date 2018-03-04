FSU Track and Field Posts Historic Results at ECAC Championships

On Saturday, Mar. 3, the Frostburg State University’s (FSU) men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams completed a incredibly successful competition at the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) 2018 Indoor Track and Field Championships. Overall, the Bobcats took home three individual first-place finishes and one relay championship.

For the FSU women’s team, the ECAC championship success was led by star senior sprinter Kayla Truesdel. Truesdel secured two first-place individual victories on the second day of the meet. First, the senior captured her second ECAC indoor 60-meter dash title in as many seasons with a season-best time of 7.78 seconds. Her second individual title of the day came in historic fashion, as her first-place time of 25.20 seconds in the 200-meter dash final was not only a personal best, but a FSU school record. Truesdel remains in contention for a berth in the upcoming 2018 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Meanwhile, a number of Bobcat men also put on impressive individual performances at the ECAC championships. The men’s team was led by sophomore John Kerns, who won the weight throw with a toss of 16.85 meters. This distance not only won him an individual ECAC title, but matched his FSU school record. The other top-three finish for the men’s team came from junior Robert Romano, who took home a third-place finish in the mile with a season-best time of 4:22.83.

In addition to the many impressive individual performances by both FSU teams, the women’s 4×400-meter relay team of Truesdel, sophomore Keileen Estrada, senior Destiny Logan, and first-year student Maddison Watson won their event with a time of 3:56.43. This time also set a new school record in the event, and capped off a historic ECAC championships for the Bobcats.