FSU’s Super Smash Brothers Club

Super Smash Brothers is easily one of the most popular fighting game of all time. After all, what’s not to love about a game that takes Nintendo’s most popular characters and puts them all in an arena where they send each other flying off the screen? The game is filled with all sorts of things that make it fun. Whether you enjoy the large roster of characters, the various stages where you can fight, the different game modes, or browsing trophies, this game is best enjoyed with others. Of course, getting other people to play with isn’t always an easy thing. Even if you can play online, the strangers you meet on the internet aren’t always cut from the best cloth of people out there. Besides, it’s always more fun to play with someone who’s sitting right next to you; I think we can all agree on that.

That’s why it’s great that Frostburg State University has its very own Super Smash Brothers club. This club has only been around for a few semesters, so maybe not all Smash fans on campus know about it. Once a week, Thursdays as of this semester, the club meets in CCIT 103 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. During that time, anyone is welcome to come in and play Smash 4 on one of many Wii U consoles provided by the club. Additionally, the club has recently been bringing Gamecubes and older televisions regularly so that players can enjoy Super Smash Bros Melee, arguably the most popular game in the series. Occasionally, the club will also have Brawl for the Wii and the original game on the Nintendo 64, and will host tournaments every now and then. Anyone is free to come and go whenever they want, and any new members who join will be offered to be put on the mailing list so you can be notified when the club meets, when it gets canceled, and when tournaments are planned.

Any Smash Brothers fans on campus who are looking for friends to play with, come and join the club! New members are always welcome.