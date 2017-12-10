FSUWS Bell Receives Scholar Accolades

Bobcat women’s soccer player senior midfielder Melanie Bell earned Scholar All-Region honors. This past Friday, Bell was named to the 2017 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III Women’s Scholar All-Region Second Team.

Bell has achieved a 4.0 GPA in every semester here at Frostburg, as she pursues a law and society major. She is the only student-athlete out of the 23 honorees to maintain a perfect 4.0.

Bell has also been named to the 2017 Academic All-America Division III Women’s Soccer Third Team. She is one of 13 Academic All-Americans with a 4.0

She has also been a three-time CAC All-Academic award winner.

On the field, Bell was named a captain and led the Bobcats to their second consecutive CAC championship. She finished the season with two goals and one assist. She scored the game-winning goal in the conference semi-final against rival, Salisbury, to push the Bobcats to the championship game.

Throughout her career as a Bobcat, Bell has been a four-year starter. She has started 62 games while appearing in 77. She has scored 15 goals and assisted four goals. She capped her 2017 campaign by being named to the CAC First-Team.

Bell is the seventh women’s soccer to earn Academic All-American honors.