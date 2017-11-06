FSUWS Stopped Short of a CAC Championship

After an electrifying 1-0 victory against Salisbury in the semifinals on Nov. 1, the second-seeded Bobcats could not gain any momentum offensively in a 4-0 loss to No. 8 and the first seeded Christopher Newport on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Bobcats traveled to play CNU in the CAC conference championship for the second straight season.

Frostburg held off the relentless attack for the majority of the first half before CNU’s Alex Miller notched the first goal in the waning moments of the first half.

The Captions found the back of the net three times in the second half to put the game away.

The Bobcats had two shots on goal and two corner kicks. Junior Danielle Ferris had the first shot for the Bobcats in the 61st minute but the Captains’ goalkeeper, Carly Maglio, was up for the test.

Frostburg’s leading scorer, sophomore forward Brooke Shehade, broke in for a shot after sophomore midfielder Gwen Schemm played in her in on a long ball in the 85th minute. The shot was saved by Maglio.

Junior FSU goalkeeper Emily Faust matched a career-high on the night with 11 saves.

The Bobcats received a bid into the ECAC tournament. The second seeded Bobcats will play third seeded Westminster College on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Bobcat Stadium at 2 pm. The winner will play the winner of game one on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 12.