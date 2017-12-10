Jesse McCartney Brings Out Crowd at FSU

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 Jesse McCartney performed at Frostburg State University right before students enter finals week.

The night kicked off with a Meet & Greet for ticket holders who purchased the separate ticket to get their photo taken with McCartney. Ticket holders had the opportunity to have a professional photo take with McCartney as well as getting to talk with him for a few minutes.

Doors for the show reopened at 8:15 p.m. as the doors flooded with people from all over waiting to see McCartney.

Opening act Jared Mahone took the stage at 9 p.m. and kept the crowd laughing. He not only entertained the crowd with his music, but he talked to the crowd explaining the thought behind his music and what performing meant to him. He told the crowd that he has been touring for 13 years. Mahone is a singer and songwriter who has not only written music for himself but other artists as well. Mahone’s music can be found on Spotify.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Jesse McCartney and his guitarist Jaco Caraco took the stage as the crowd went wild. McCartney entered onto the stage while he was live on Instagram.

McCartney performed songs from a variety of his albums, and even some new music. He opened with “Leavin’,” and then went into his setlist while continuing to keep the crowd engaged and excited.

About halfway through the concert, McCartney sang “The Stupid Things” from his album Beautiful. He stopped to invite someone on stage, but to everyone’s surprise it was planned. Frostburg State graduate Sam Lohff, who is overseas with the U.S. military, had reached out to McCartney and his team about dedicating the song to his girlfriend and current student Stephanie Claar. Claar was called up on stage in total shock. Lohff had sent in a video that McCartney showed at the concert. Lohff dedicated the song to Claar, as well as giving her a personalized message. McCartney proceeded to serenade her as everyone sang along.

The concert finished off with the encore being Beautiful Soul, after a minute or two of chanting to get McCartney back on stage.

This concert brought out a fairly large crowd and about 100 people just for the meet and greet. This was the last show of the year for McCartney, and he will go back on tour in 2018.

To see the 2018 tour schedule go to http://jessemac.com/tour/.