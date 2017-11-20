Jesse McCartney to Perform at FSU

It has been announced the Jesse McCartney will be performing at Frostburg State University on December 9th at 9:30pm.

The concert will take place in the ARMAH with doors opening at 8:15 pm.

Tickets will be $10 for students and $20 for the public. There will be an option to purchase a VIP Meet & Greet Package that will be priced at $40 and will occur before the show.

Tickets for the performance will be sold starting on November 27th. Tickets will be able to be purchased online or at the FSU Box Office.