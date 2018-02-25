Just Thinking Out Loud

Up

Be at peace with yourself

Run, eyes flow with streams.

Look, taste the rosemary flame,

(You’re dead to me)

The present confuses you,

The future alludes you.

(Are you still here?)

You aren’t the person they said you’d

Be. (You’re dead to me).

Double cross, back stab. Who’s the enemy

(You’re dead to me).

I know who you be

We all see.

You’re Dead because,

That’s who I be.

I took a knee but, Came back swingin,

Tarzan in a tree

(You’re Dead to me),

I’m still alive you see.

Pray for me.

What I See

I walk and see the world.

A place to build and become one.

I hope my faith never goes

I live with the pain.

Fires that burn titanium,

Ice that freezes magma.

Love that crushes with silent steps

Strength that vanishes (kryptonite).

Tonight, I make a stand for the world.

A place that wont blink if I disappear.

A home that will be sold,

Life, is it really ours?

We are remembered for what we do,

For who we touch (intelligence is the best)

I ain’t entitled to anything,

My skin never gave me that.

But I always snap back,

Better than a rubber band.

A gun can mow you down,

Those in power, some clowns

Safety, fell flat.

Hey, can we change that?

(All the stars) watch.

One day we can all get a seat,

I will be there on that day.

Until then, I stand on my feet

Things may change.

This is America, (ain’t nothing change)

Rinse, lather, repeat.