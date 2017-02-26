Large Police Presence on Bowery Street Prompts BURG Alert

On Friday, Feb. 24 at 11:52 p.m., a BURG text alert was issued to the campus community stating, “Warning Police Activity Warning in the area of 100 Bowery Street. Please Stay Clear of the Area.” The message was quickly followed up with another alert at 11:58 p.m. stating, “ALL CLEAR – Police Activity has ended on Bowery Street – RESUME NORMAL ACTIVITIES.”

The Bottom Line’s efforts to receive comment from FSU Campus and Frostburg City Police were unsuccessful. Residents of the area reported rumors of a possible fight between students.